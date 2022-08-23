Will Smith returns to social media after hitting Chris Rock

After the incident at the gala of the Oscarthe recognized actor completely disappeared from social networks, something that worried his followers. However, 5 months later Smith He’s back and in the best way.

Without a doubt, no one will forget the slap that Will Smith gave to Chris Rock at the last Oscar gala. The incident took place after Rock made a joke in bad taste that ended up getting the actor out of control.

However, the event catapulted Will Smith’s career, since he not only lost leading roles, but also his reach on social networks began to decrease after what happened. The straw that broke the camel’s back for his career was that they made the decision to remove him from the top 10 best rated actors.

Will Smith’s apology

Despite what happened, Will Smith wants to get his life back and for this he decided to apologize through a video posted on your account Instagramin which he is moved and eager to resume his career.

Will Smith reappeared on Instagram

But this was not all, the actor reappeared 5 months after the video offering apologies. In the clip shared on networks He is seen making a joke with his followers, who did not hesitate to react and dedicate a few words to him.

One of the comments that stood out was that of the singer Justin Bieberwho commented the following: “We miss you.”

The video has managed to exceed 2 million views, this will definitely motivate the actor to continue sharing his daily life in Instagram.

Hours later, Will Smith He used his account again and uploaded a video where he can be seen hunting a spider, this would show that the actor is back to stay and his fans thank him.