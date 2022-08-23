Will Smith is back on Instagram; share video of his son and him against giant spider

After almost a month of not being seen on Instagram, Will Smith, who is in negotiations with Netflix to produce his biopic, reappeared this weekend on the social network by sharing a video showing a recent and chilling “adventure” that he lived with his eldest son, Trey Smith, in which a tarantula was involved, and that would have made clear the apparent phobia that the Oscar winner for Best Actor at the recent Academy Awards has for these animals eight legged.

In the images that the protagonist of the movie King Richard published on Instagram, you can hear that he begins to shout in an exaggerated tone about the presence of a huge spider that walks on the wooden floor of his house, where he meets his son Trey , whom he asks to get rid of the animal.

“What the hell! That’s a huge spider! ”, Says Will while pointing his cell phone at the animal and the voice of his son is heard to clarify:“ It’s a tarantula ”, to which the actor replies:“ I’m on a chair . OK, Trey, you’re going to have to get her out of here” and as he frames his son, he can be seen reacting with a stunned face and speechless to his dad’s request.

“Come on,” continues Will Smith, “you’re young and strong and you can take the bite,” before which the 29-year-old, who is the son of the actor’s first wife, Sheree Zampino, proceeds to catch the tarantula with a container glass and a sheet of paper.

Last Friday, Will Smith “tested the waters” by posting a meme video on Instagram of a baby gorilla nervously nudging a larger gorilla to see how it might react, sending the 53-year-old actor a message to his followers that He reaffirmed with the phrase he wrote next to the image: “I try to return to social networks.”

And it is that after the incident of the slap that Will gave Chris Rock during the Oscar ceremony last March, the actor of Men in black and Independence Day restricted his presence on social networks, after the controversy he experienced and for which he was banned from any activity carried out by the Academy for 10 years, an organization that he finally resigned from.

Now, and almost a month after he posted the video in which he answered questions related to the act of violence he starred in at the Oscars, Will Smith decided to reappear on Instagram showing himself “vulnerable”, relaxed and in his family facet and fun with her eldest son.

The truth is that in addition to showing that he is afraid of spiders – a gesture perhaps a little exaggerated to generate a greater effect of sympathy with the video – he also showed himself with a shaved head and it was clear that in the hair that is growing he has already many gray hairs.

“This is a spider in the house and we are going to sell the house”, jokes the actor in the final part of the video that he accompanied with the description – also in a joking tone – that he had made the publication from a hotel room .







