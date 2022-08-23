Will Smith and his son Trey caught a huge tarantula in their house and the actor shared the video

Will Smith made his official return to social media nearly five months after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards.

Will Smithwho has been mostly silent on social media after he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage during the 2022 Oscars, now decided to intensify its activity on the platforms during this weekend.

The first post Smith made featured a short video of a young gorilla earning the ire of a much larger gorilla by punching it multiple times in the rear.

“Me trying to get back on social media”joked the protagonist of ‘King Richard’.

A day later it appeared again on Instagram, this time in a recording that showed him and his eldest son, Trey, cornering a giant spider in their home.

The clip details the moment when they both noticed that a huge tarantula was only a few meters away from them. “What the hell?” Will says as he shoots. “That’s a big spider,” he said.

behind the camera, Smith clarifies that he was standing on a chair to prevent the spider from approaching him.. She then tells his 29-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, “You’ve got to get that out of here.” When Trey shoots him an incredulous look, the actor jokes and replies, “Come on, you’re young and strong.”

And indeed it was Trey who acted bravely and grabbed the eight-legged creature from under a glass container. For those wondering what the fate of the insect was, the spider was taken out after Smith unsuccessfully tried to place a piece of paper under it.

“We are taking turns. We’re a team. Okay, it’s fast,” Will Smith is finally heard saying.

