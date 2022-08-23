Why will Carlos Slim get out of the bid? – The financial

the financial group Inbursaowned by the entrepreneur Charles Slimyou are about to abandon the bid for buy Banamex from Citigroup.

The engineer has dropped out of the purchase, or is about to, because he has other priorities, Darío Celis, a columnist for The financial.

This is because Slim’s construction business in Spain is taking off, with recent stake acquisitions in Realia and Metrovacesa, he said.

These companies have sports stadium refurbishment projects in Europelike that of Santiago Bernabeuas well as the construction of average housing in Madrid and luxury residences in Barcelona, ​​Seville, Valencia, Malaga, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and Madrid, detailed Darío Celis.

In addition, he stressed that his company América Móvil does not have its eyes on Mexico but on Latin American countries such as Brazil, to expand the 5G network.

“The engineer has stopped investing in Mexico as he did before and his strategy with the 4T is to participate in all the tenders and obtain the most possible contracts where he invests less and obtains good profits,” Celis recalled.

It is under this logic that Carlos Slim’s vision does not tie with that of Citigroupwho has made it clear after hitting Santander that he will not waste Banamex.

Slim was unable to form a group of Mexican investors to finalize the purchase, after one of the conditions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador for the sale of Banamex was that it remain in the hands of Mexicans.

Last week, Darío Celis wrote about how it is German Larreaowner of Grupo México, who seems to be emerging as the highest bidder to buy Banamexsince it meets the four requirements mentioned by AMLO.

Germán Larrea and his proposal to obtain Banamex

After Citi Group announced the sale of the Banamex unit, López Obrador said his administration put four conditions on the sale, including the requirement that the deal be backed by Mexican capital. Likewise, he reiterated that any buyer must be up to date with their tax payments, and that the bank’s enormous art collection remain in Mexico. He also asked that workers not be fired en masse.

“(Larrea) is integrating a group of Mexican investors, has no tax debts, is the one that ensures the cultural heritage of the bank, and the most important: it is the only one that guarantees not to fire a single employee. But none of those requirements established by the tenant of the National Palace would fly if Larrea does not make a attractive offer”, Celis noted in his August 16 column.

And the mining businessman is expected to make a great offer: “It is estimated that the Larrea group is going to offer between 9,600 and 11,200 million dollarsdepending on the number of investors that manage to rise in the next two and a half months”, added the columnist.