Why was Ben Affleck’s brother not his marriage to Jennifer Lopez? | celebrity | Casey Affleck | tdex, revtli | ANSWERS

The absence of Casey Affleck, brother of Ben Affleck caught the attention of many of those present that day of the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck so the question of his whereabouts was a big question of the big event. After the absence of the actor’s brother from “Batman”, they have finally revealed that he was in an important soccer game.

Last weekend Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a great and luxurious celebration that lasted three days in which they celebrated their love with family and loved ones. Despite the fact that friends of the couple had branded them selfish for how they chose to celebrate their love, the event was a complete success.

WHAT WAS THE REASON FOR THE ABSENCE OF BEN AFFLECK’S BROTHER?

Despite the fact that it had come to light that Casey Affleck was not a big fan of his brother’s relationship with the “On the floor” interpreter. The actor, too, had even declared himself against the relationship so the wedding might not have made him happy. Although the alleged misunderstandings, Cassey Affleck wanted to attend the famous wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but she had something more important to do with her family, so it was impossible for her to go to the wedding. .

Thus, Casey Affleck could not travel to Georgia for the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez since he had to take his son Atticus to his soccer practice. Caylee Cowan, girlfriend of the “Manchester by the Sea” actor, revealed this in a comment on her couple’s post in honor of the Bennifers’ wedding. “Hey, if you hadn’t been around on Saturday to take Attty to his soccer practice, who would have helped the kid who broke his arm? You are a good man, I love you.” the actress wrote. Caylee Cowan’s comment was published some time after Casey Affleck was caught by a paparazzi in a coffee shop, while Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez.

WHAT GESTURE DID BEN AFFLECK’S BROTHER HAVE WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ?

The reason, as many already know, is due to “paternal obligations” of the Oscar-nominated actor. However, the actor has wasted no time in welcoming the Diva from the Bronx into the Affleck family, having a great gesture with the actress and now her sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for. Here’s to the ups and downs that life gives, to new beginnings and to discovering new veins of love. Welcome to the family. Get ready for real dysfunction!” she continued in the post. “I’m kidding. Jen you are a gem we love you so much!!!!” The 47-year-old actor exclaimed through his networks, accompanying the post with a photo where he appears walking next to JLO, 50, and Ben, 53, on a Los Angeles street 20 years ago.