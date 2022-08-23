United States.- By name Colson Bakerbut better known as Machine Gun Kellyis a rapper and actor of American nationality, who debuted in 2012 with his album “Lace up”, gaining recognition immediately, although his peak came a few years later.

Megan Fox’s current fiancé is 32 years old old; was born in Houston, Texas, United States, on April 22, 1990. He is a musician, rapper, singer and actor who gained recognition in 2015 when he released his second album “General Admission”, catapulting him to the top of the popularity charts. moment since it has remained in force within the music industry.

hits like ‘Emo girl’, ‘My ex’s best friend’, ‘Drunk face’, ‘Rap devil’, ‘Bad things’, ‘Home’, ‘Forget me too’, ‘I think I’m okay’, ‘More than life’ ‘, ‘Gfy’to mention just a few, are the ones who support your career.

But not only that, Machine Gun Kelly has also had the opportunity to show his facet as an actor, being part of projects like “Beyond the lights”, “Viral”, “Till I die” and “Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2”.

Who is Machine Gun Kelly and how did he meet Megan Fox?

How did Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox meet?

Currently, Machine and Megan Fox are the most acclaimed couple in the entertainment world. It was in 2020 when the artists had their first meetings, this between the recording sets of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, where they participated.

But it was not until a year later when the couple decided to go further in their relationship, after working again on the video clip for the song ‘My bloody Valentine’, by Gun Kelly, where Fox appears, they were seen together and unleashed all kinds of rumours.

Some time later they confirmed that they were in a love relationship. moment from which they became one of the most beloved and acclaimed couples in the world of American entertainment, showing all their love at all times and becoming an example to follow.

We recommend you read: