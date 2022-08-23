The members of the Kardashian-Jenner familybecame known more than a decade ago, through the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions, and broadcast on the E! channel, for 20 seasons. This program began by showing the daily life of Chris Jenner and of his daughters and son: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob (fruit of her marriage to lawyer Robert Kardashian); Kendall and Kylie (from her marriage to former athlete Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Marie).

It is worth mentioning that before “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the Kardashian surname was already known in showbiz. The American lawyer of Armenian origin, Robert George Kardashian, in addition to being his friend, was one of the legal defenders of former football player OJ Simpson, during the media trial in which he faced charges for the murder of his wife Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman, a waiter friend of hers.

Along the all 20 seasons of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”as well as the various spin-offs that emerged from this reality show, such as “Kourtney and Kim take Miami”, “Khloé & Lamar” or “Kourtney and Khloé take The Hamptons”, viewers were not only part of the lives of the members of the clan, but also witnessed the many scandals they starred in: fights, failed relationships and more.

As season after season of the show came along, each of the members of the media Clan Kardashian-Jenner, reaped more fame and fortune.

The millions of dollars that began to increase in their respective bank accounts was the result, first of all, of the profits they received for their exclusive contract to be on the reality show, as well as advertising campaigns, advertising products on their social networks, the businesses that each one undertook, etc.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie.

Who has the most money in the Kardashian family?

Although many might think that the richest of the clan is the young businesswoman Kylie Jenner, she ceased to be so a while ago, since she was surpassed by her sister, the socialite, model and businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

According to information from Forbesmagazine specializing in the world of business and finance, Kim Kardashian has a fortune of 1.8 billion dollars. “He has turned reality TV stardom into a ten-figure fortune,” says a publication in this prestigious magazine.

A big part of the wealth of the ex-wife of American rapper Kanye West, comes from his participation in KKW Beauty, her cosmetics and fragrance company that she founded in 2017, as well as Skims, your girdle business.

Kimberly Noel Kardashian, 41 years old and originally from Los Angeles, California, United States, sold in 2020, 20 percent of the shares of his company KKW Beauty to Coty, for 200 million dollars.

Likewise, Forbes publishes that Skims raised 240 million dollars in January 2022, from firms led by billionaires Stephen Mandel and Josh Kushner, doubling its valuation to 3.2 billion dollars in less than a year.

Regarding his younger sister, model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner25 years old, He has a fortune of 600 million dollars.

A few years ago, Kylie used $250 million of her modeling earnings to launch her cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics. In 2020, sold 51 percent of Kylie Cosmetics stock to Coty, Inc., for $600 million; pocketed about 540 million dollars. It should be noted that the daughter of momager Kris Jenner, became the youngest person on the Forbes list of the 100 richest women who made themselves.

Kylie Jenner created an emporium in the makeup industry.

This is the fortune of the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family:

Kris Jenner – $190 million

Kourtney Kardashian (eldest of all sisters) – $65 million

Khloe Kardashian – $50 million

Kendall Jenner – $45 million

It should be noted that unlike her sisters, Kendall Jenner became a renowned international modelparading for prestigious brands such as Chanel, Givenchy, Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, Balmain, Victoria Secret and Versace.

In 2017, she was considered by Forbes as the highest paid model. Kendall She also ventured as a businesswoman by launching her brand of tequila “818”same for which she has received criticism, accusing her of cultural appropriation.

For more than a decade, the Kardashian-Jenner clan She has lived between scandals, stalked by the paparazzi, between family fights, prestigious events such as Fashion Week or the MET Gala, but above all, with her millions of dollars in her bank accounts.