When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 start?

There is less than a month to go until the current season of Fortnite ends and the Chapter 3 Season 4, with a new battle pass, skins, cosmetics, events and crossovers. Although a date for the start of the next season has not yet been given, Epic Games has already confirmed that Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 ends on September 17, 2022.

It is already confirmed that Season 3 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite will end on Saturday, September 17, 2022, so the battle royale will surely be temporarily unavailable on that day. If we use the previous seasons as an example, we will most likely see the beginning of the Fortnite Season 4 on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

For the past few weeks, Epic Games has been updating some Fortnite items that are only available in creative mode or in the vault, including items that span many seasons, causing dataminers and leakers to speculate on the subject. of the next season of Fortnite.

According to the well-known leaker HYPEX, it is possible that Season 4 of Fortnite refers to the past since its start date is close to the fifth anniversary of the battle royale, in addition to the fact that Epic Games has been updating the planes, mechs, the 50vs50 mode, the Storm King, two Marvel Mythic Items, some old relics, and more.

There are rumors that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 could feature a Marvel-themed battle pass, as Epic Games recently updated some Marvel-themed items, but nothing has been confirmed so far. The Fortnite x Dragon Ball battle royale crossover is currently taking place with the Power Unleashed! event, so we may hear from Epic Games once this is behind us.