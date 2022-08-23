What unites Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling besides Barbie

Since it became known that Warner Bros was preparing the first film based on Barbiegenerated endless expectations. When it became known that they would be margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling the stars that would be in charge of the project, that anxiety for its premiere to arrive grew even more.

When the first official images of each of the actors characterized as the famous doll, on the one hand, and her very muscular boyfriend Ken, on the other, came to light, it was known that the choice of actors was correct. They really couldn’t be more suitable for the characters.

Margot and Ryan together in Barbie.

Over the weeks, a large number of images of margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling During the filming of the film, it was difficult to imagine them together in another project far from the excess of pink. However, recently leaked information could indicate that there will indeed be a duo for a while, and this time in an action tape.

While the movie Barbie has an approximate release date for the middle of next year, the Hollywood stars, who received 12.5 million dollars for this production, could star in a installment of the famous film the big scam.

The first version starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop, and was released in 1960. The second, from 2000, by George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, was a real hit. success that led to two sequels and a spin-off.

But since May it has been rumored that margot robbie would be in charge of renewing the production that would be set in Europe in the 1960s and that would be a prequel to the history of the year 2000.

The big scam.

Now it was known that Ryan Gosling It would be the male lead of the production that will have a high budget, given the good chemistry that existed with his partner during the filming of Barbie.

The tape, of which many more details are not yet known, will be directed by Jay Roach, who already worked with the blonde in 2019 in Bombshell. For his part, the actor has become a real promise in recent months, given the success he achieved with his role in The Gray Man, the Russo brothers’ film that premiered a few weeks ago on Netflix and that already has Confirmed a sequel.