What unites Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling besides Barbie

Since it became known that Warner Bros was preparing the first film based on Barbiegenerated endless expectations. When it became known that they would be margot robbie Y Ryan Gosling the stars that would be in charge of the project, that anxiety for its premiere to arrive grew even more.

When the first official images of each of the actors characterized as the famous doll, on the one hand, and her very muscular boyfriend Ken, on the other, came to light, it was known that the choice of actors was correct. They really couldn’t be more suitable for the characters.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker