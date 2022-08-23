With the modern feminist manual under my arm, I jumped headlong into my first serious relationship and at some point I must have gotten lost because I wasn’t modern, or independent, much less a feminist. I was quite a stale romantic comedy character. Jennifer Aniston in her lowest times. I, who came to put learning and values ​​into practice, was all those things that so many movies and men and women say that she has to be a woman.

I was very, very empathic: I knew how to detect what he was looking for in me and I became it. I overrode a wide spectrum of my personality and projected an interesting and mysterious person, a person who was many things that he liked, that even I liked, but who was not me. Me, let me confess, I have less mystery than a Swedish tabletop movie. I was also a good student: I listened with admiration to each and every one of the things that he had to teach me about the world, I absorbed them, studied them and did not contribute anything for fear that he would not measure up. I was pleasant and conciliatory: I never twisted my face – much less said no – before any proposal. I stopped going to the sites I liked, I stopped saying I liked those sites. I ate a lot of dry steaks and flans from the daily menu from a place I hated dry steaks, flans and daily menus as much.

At the moment of truth I adapted and kept quiet, I never dared to say what I thought, which is the equivalent in the 21st century to the glass of whiskey and the sneakers prepared when he returns from work. I did not set limits or ask questions so that the strange luck that had led someone to want to be with me would not be seen. How hard, you will think. How insecure. The strange thing is that I don’t think it is on a day-to-day basis, in my work, in the rest of my relationships. But love, we already know, we have already been told, is the great exception. That’s why I did all those things.

I did them and later I understood: what my ex taught me about feminism is that it’s easy to preach, but not by example. Society has been drawn for many years, and more so the stereotypes that build it. All this is a daily struggle, and knowing it is the first step to start winning it. I understood it and it made me angry, but not much, because now I make sure that I am always a complete pack. Either you take it or leave it, even if the risk of the second option scares you. What my ex taught me about feminism I learned, actually, and as it happened I have told you. So that I don’t forget, to carry it well inside, for everything that is to come.