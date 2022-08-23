What are ‘sleepy eyes’, TikTok’s viral makeup trend?

What happens in TikTok brand trend. It has happened with different aesthetic currents and make-up, and the latest example of this is the sleepy eyesa new way of make-up that the influencers of this social network have put fashion. So much so that there is even a ‘sleepy eyes challenge’ to which more and more people are joining. Translated into Spanish, we would talk about sleepy eyes and yes, although its name is not very attractive, it is actually a combination of shades very sensual. Also, it looks great together with some daring outfitbut also with a daily look.

If it still seems very strange to you, remember that we don’t always want to have a lively look and that it is a version of the well-known mermaid eyes, a makeup that has also been described as sexy. However, the main difference between one and the other is that the sleepy eyes they are darker. This TikTok makeup trick basically consists of showing the slanted eyes thanks to the shades are drawn in straight line. The consequence is that our eyes seem to be half closed, that is, we are sleepy. In this sense, if we want emphasize plus this effect, ideally we add Dark shadows to the eye contour for simulate dark circles. Yes, despite the fact that many women try to reduce dark circles, this new trend wants to highlight them.

Several of the girls who explain what this make-up they assure that it is inspired by Billie Eilish. They are not without reason, because the American singer and songwriter has a glare and an image that on many occasions has wanted to move away from the standards of ‘diva del pop’. To achieve this effect and that its eyelids seem fallenis usually applied black eye shadow on the lower lash line.

The amount you use is minimal and that’s why it looks like your own eye, that is, it’s supernaturel. The other trick is that he curls his lashes and marks them upwards with the mascara, and then use a little of this cosmetic in all of them. In this way your blue eyes they look more and the feeling of tiredness is greater.

How the ‘sleepy eyes’ is done

Now that we have explained what the sleepy eyes And who is it supposed to be inspired by, it’s time to know how to do this TikTok makeup. For this we tell you how it does it Hayley Buix, which is the creator of this trend in the aforementioned social network. The last time we checked, the ‘influencer’ had more than 70 million likes and the tutorials who follow her have multipliedbeing published in Many languages.

Buix start by using an eye shadow on light brownwhich will apply with a very small brush. With the brush impregnated with the cosmetic, we pass it through the eye socket giving little touches. Then create a triangle in this same area and continue applying the eye shadow on the eyelid. Once you have blended it well, pick up the eyeshadow brush again Brown and pass it under the lash linejoining it with the triangle that you already had made.

Continuing with the tutorialnow you will have to put a darker brown and you will start the other way around: at the bottom lash line and go over the triangle of the eye socket. Go back to blur. With a smaller brush, she tries to mark the crease of your eyes. After this step you will have to apply the eyeliner to emphasize your droopy eyelid. take one beveled brush and draw one straight line in the fold of yours tabs and make another line above to create another triangle. Once done, join it with the lower lash line and fill it with a eyeliner of eyes liquid. With this same product, join the triangle to the tear duct and go over the bottom part. Finally, emphasizes the baggy eyes with a little dark eye shadow and mark your lower lashes. And you’ll have your ‘readysleepy eyes‘.

#sleepyeyeschallenge, a challenge that has already exceeded one million views

After this tutorial you can sign up for the #sleepyeyeschallenge, a challenge that has already overcome the barrier of million views, where many users show off their skills with this makeup on TikTok. In this way it is clear that the grunge touch has returned and, on the other hand, we consider that it can be great with one of the summer trendsthe chunky highlights that triumphed in the 90s.