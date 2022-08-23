“We call you”; waits 14 years vacancy and exhibits job ghosting

It is estimated that at the end of the year, the total number of jobs created in Mexico would be between 520,000 and 540,000 jobs.

The job ghosting It is one of the most frequent frustrations faced by both recruiters and applicants.

This happens since companies and applicants are not required to notify their status during the recruitment process.

One of the main problems faced by young people around the world is looking for a first job opportunity, not only because of the lack of experience or educational levels, but also because of the time it takes to get a job. an answer, be it beneficial or not. This is demonstrated by a content creator who, 14 years later, decided to withdraw his application for a job and show how they did it ghosting labor.

The National Survey of Occupation and Employment indicates that during the second quarter of 2022 the Economically Active Population (PEA) of the country was 59.3 million people, while ManpowerGroup shows that during the same period of time there was a generation of 240 thousand formal jobs, with which at the end of the year the total jobs created would be between 520 thousand and 540 thousand jobs.

However, another aspect they face is the lack of job opportunities for certain sectors, where the Ghosting employment is applied most of the time by companies or representatives of Human Resources to applicants, an aspect that can become frustrating when searching for a job opportunity. Within the current labor context, entering and retaining the best personnel has become a priority, this is due to the fact that today the workforce has become more demanding, for which the firms have now been forced to update their mechanisms of recruitment and adapt to the needs of candidates in the labor market.

Within a recruitment and selection process, which can bring talent closer or further away, the Gjob hostingis a factor that affects the image of companies, since shows candidates a lack of seriousness in the marketwhile by applicants, it gives an unprofessional and compromised image.

“We call you”; exhibits 14 years of ghosting labor

You can conceive of gjob hosting, within a selection process, when one of the parties stops communicating at some point in the process, A practice that can be extremely frustrating for both the Human Resources team and the candidates, as shown by a content creator who, after 14 years, decided to withdraw his application from a company from which he never received a response.

Inside the video, @littleslugcomedy known for generating comedic content, he contacted a company to which he had applied years before for a job opportunity as “reception manager”; however, he never received a response. The creative points out that the intention to decline the position until now is the supposed frustration generated over the years.

@littleslugcomedy So ​​petty 🤷. #job #application #goviral #foryou #funny ♬ original sound – LittleSlugComedy



Although this example was carried out in a comical way, the situation shows a recurring problem within the workplace; However, although legally, neither party is obliged to indicate their status during the selection processes, the world OCC, if it warns that recruiters, should notify unsuccessful candidates, and more “if the organization is part of a small economic sector, where the possibility of finding ‘specialized employees’ It’s minimal.”

For applicants, it is beneficial to know the status of their selection processes, since it is within this that various measures can be taken and, since sometimes waiting for a response can be counterproductive to people’s professional performance.

Now read:

Goku and Vegeta are coming soon to Fortnite

Fortnite raises millionaire amount that will allocate to Ukraine

For International Women’s Day, Fortnite prepares this activation

The Rock surprises gamers in the final event of Fortnite; this is what they expect from Chapter 3