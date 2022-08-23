Volkswagen Jetta 2023, price in Mexico: Equipment, features and engine

The Volkswagen Jetta 2023 It arrives in our country with an extra handful of new features in terms of security and technology, as a complement to the design update that it presented a few months ago. Here we tell you what is new and what is its price in Mexico.

Do not look for novelties in design, because you will not find them. The Volkswagen Jetta 2023 it looks identical to the previous model, which was the one that received some tweaks to the appearance of the grille, bumpers, and wheels. The Sportline version —the most equipped— has darkened 17″ aluminum wheels and some exterior details in a gloss black finish.

The news is in the equipment. From now on, the Comfortline —intermediate— version includes a fatigue detector, while the Sportline receives a Beats sound system and advanced driving assistants, such as forward collision alert with autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The GLI version, for its part, launches an auto hold function.

In the mechanical field there are no differences. All versions retain the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine 150 hp and 184 lb-ft, with a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission – and the option of a manual transmission in the entry version. The Jetta GLI, being the high-performance variant, opts for a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine 230 hp and 258 lb-ft, with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The VW Jetta 2023 price in Mexico starts at 389,990 pesos, and is now available for reservation at dealerships. Below is the detail of equipment and price of all its versions.

Volkswagen Jetta 2023: Price in Mexico

Jetta TrendlineTM 389,990 pesos Jetta Trend Line 409,990 pesos Jetta Comfort Line 444,990 pesos Jetta Sport Line 519,990 pesos Jetta GLI 605,990 pesos

Jetta Trend Line

150 hp and 184 lb-ft 1.4 TSI engine

electronic differential lock

electronic stability control

six air bags

active front headlands

electric parking brake

cruise control

Auto-on LED headlights

Air-conditioning

trip computer

smart key

Digital instrument cluster

Infotainment with 6.5″ screen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility

fabric upholstery

16″ steel wheels with caps

Jetta Comfort Line

Add about Trendline:

Fatigue detection

Safety lugs on all four wheels

Reverse camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Electrochromic rear view mirror

Rain sensor

wireless charger for phones

Infotainment VW Play with 10″ screen

Wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Lower LED lights in the fascia

16″ aluminum wheels

Jetta Sport Line

Add about Comfortline:

Forward collision alert with autonomous emergency braking

adaptive cruise control

Tire pressure loss indicator

blind spot monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Auto High Beam Assist

Two-zone automatic climate control

Heated side mirrors

Driver’s seat with electrical adjustment

Synthetic leather upholstery

Signature LED Headlights

Sporty exterior details

sunroof

Beats sound system with subwoofer

17″ aluminum wheels

Jetta GLI

Add about Sportline:

230 hp and 258 lb-ft 2.0 TSI engine

7-speed DSG transmission

Sports differential lock

Independent rear suspension

auto-hold function

Side mirrors with memory

Volkswagen Digital Cockpit

Heated and ventilated front seats

Driver’s seat with memory

Ambient lighting with 10 colors to choose from

Aluminum pedals

Paddle shifters at the wheel

18″ aluminum wheels

Among the main competitors of the Volkswagen Jetta 2023 in Mexico are compact sedans such as KIA Forte Sedan, Mazda3 Sedan, Nissan Sentra, Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla, Chevrolet Cavalier and Honda Civic.