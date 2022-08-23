Volkswagen Jetta 2023, price in Mexico: Equipment, features and engine
The Volkswagen Jetta 2023 It arrives in our country with an extra handful of new features in terms of security and technology, as a complement to the design update that it presented a few months ago. Here we tell you what is new and what is its price in Mexico.
Do not look for novelties in design, because you will not find them. The Volkswagen Jetta 2023 it looks identical to the previous model, which was the one that received some tweaks to the appearance of the grille, bumpers, and wheels. The Sportline version —the most equipped— has darkened 17″ aluminum wheels and some exterior details in a gloss black finish.
The news is in the equipment. From now on, the Comfortline —intermediate— version includes a fatigue detector, while the Sportline receives a Beats sound system and advanced driving assistants, such as forward collision alert with autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The GLI version, for its part, launches an auto hold function.
In the mechanical field there are no differences. All versions retain the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine 150 hp and 184 lb-ft, with a six-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission – and the option of a manual transmission in the entry version. The Jetta GLI, being the high-performance variant, opts for a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine 230 hp and 258 lb-ft, with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.
The VW Jetta 2023 price in Mexico starts at 389,990 pesos, and is now available for reservation at dealerships. Below is the detail of equipment and price of all its versions.
Volkswagen Jetta 2023: Price in Mexico
Jetta TrendlineTM
389,990 pesos
Jetta Trend Line
409,990 pesos
Jetta Comfort Line
444,990 pesos
Jetta Sport Line
519,990 pesos
Jetta GLI
605,990 pesos
Jetta Trend Line
- 150 hp and 184 lb-ft 1.4 TSI engine
- electronic differential lock
- electronic stability control
- six air bags
- active front headlands
- electric parking brake
- cruise control
- Auto-on LED headlights
- Air-conditioning
- trip computer
- smart key
- Digital instrument cluster
- Infotainment with 6.5″ screen
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- fabric upholstery
- 16″ steel wheels with caps
Jetta Comfort Line
Add about Trendline:
- Fatigue detection
- Safety lugs on all four wheels
- Reverse camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Electrochromic rear view mirror
- Rain sensor
- wireless charger for phones
- Infotainment VW Play with 10″ screen
- Wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Lower LED lights in the fascia
- 16″ aluminum wheels
Jetta Sport Line
Add about Comfortline:
- Forward collision alert with autonomous emergency braking
- adaptive cruise control
- Tire pressure loss indicator
- blind spot monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Auto High Beam Assist
- Two-zone automatic climate control
- Heated side mirrors
- Driver’s seat with electrical adjustment
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Signature LED Headlights
- Sporty exterior details
- sunroof
- Beats sound system with subwoofer
- 17″ aluminum wheels
Jetta GLI
Add about Sportline:
- 230 hp and 258 lb-ft 2.0 TSI engine
- 7-speed DSG transmission
- Sports differential lock
- Independent rear suspension
- auto-hold function
- Side mirrors with memory
- Volkswagen Digital Cockpit
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Driver’s seat with memory
- Ambient lighting with 10 colors to choose from
- Aluminum pedals
- Paddle shifters at the wheel
- 18″ aluminum wheels
Among the main competitors of the Volkswagen Jetta 2023 in Mexico are compact sedans such as KIA Forte Sedan, Mazda3 Sedan, Nissan Sentra, Hyundai Elantra, Toyota Corolla, Chevrolet Cavalier and Honda Civic.