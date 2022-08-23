Viral theory changes the story of “Titanic”, ensures that Jack was responsible for the sinking

For millions of viewers around the worldhen there is no doubt that “Titanic” is already a movie classic and 24 years after its premiere it continues to captivate just as it happened during its projection in theaters; a fictional story set against the backdrop of one of the greatest shipping tragedies of contemporary times, the sinking of the world’s most famous ocean liner.

How to forget the love story betweene Jack Dawson and Rose Bukater, characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet respectively, which moved the audience and left a mark on Hollywood history. “Titanic”, directed by James Cameron, premiered in 1998 and marked a milestone after winning 11 Oscars from the Academia. From there, the rest is history; this reference film catapulted the protagonists to fame, while consolidating other great actors and actresses who participated in it.

Recently a TikToker became a trend on social networks after broadcasting a video in which he revealed a surprising viral theory that would change the perception of this film; In it, the user stated that Jack had actually been responsible for the sinking and gave his reasons for supporting this hypothesis.

TikToker reveals theory about the reason for the sinking of the Titanic

Everyone must remember that the love story between Jack and Ros suffered its greatest crossroads the night the ocean liner sank after colliding with an iceberg in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean; both in fiction and in reality it was the dawn of the April 14, 1912just four days after setting sail from the port of Southampton, in the south of England.

“Titanic” starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. PHOTO: Special

In this context, TikToker recently spread its theory in which points to Jack Dawson as the main person responsible for this tragedy. It must be remembered that in the more than one hundred years that have elapsed since the sinking, numerous theories and speculations have come to light about what really led to the ocean liner sinkingas well as what really would have happened in the plot of the film.

Some of them revolve around the idea that it was all part of Rose’s imagination or that Jack was actually a ghost whose only function was to protect herthis would presumably explain why he decides not to climb the wooden door and thus be safe as Rose did.

According to TikTok user Jack Dawson, he was responsible for the sinking of the Titanic. PHOTO: Special

However, according to the theory released by the TikTok user Jack was responsible for the sinking ofl Titanic and to defend his hypothesis he explained it as follows. Dawson would be a time traveler with a single goal in mind: save Rose from her suicide attempts. However, as is often the case in fiction, by venturing on this mission he would have changed the course of events.

Y one of these consequences would be the crash and subsequent sinking of the ship. To support the theory, the TikToker has looked for “proof”, and assured that the film presents some historical errorsreferences that would not fit with the present of the story, regarding the character of Jack Dawson.

You have to remember that at one point in the movie Jack talks about riding a roller coaster on the Santa Monica Pier, a structure that wasn’t built until 1916.; it also refers to fishing in Lake Wissota, an artificial reservoir that was not raised until five years after the tragedy occurred.

In addition, he highlighted that some details of the physical composition of the character were also not well achievedas Jack was carrying a 1940s army bag and sporting a haircut that was fashionable until the 1930s. These theories aroused the suspicion of Internet userswho assured that it was difficult to believe since James Cameron, the director of “Titanic”, stands out for being very careful and even perfectionist in these details.

KEEP READING:

Leonardo DiCaprio: This is the controversial movie scene in which his hand is actually cut

Alan Estrada: The MILLIONAIRE figure that the actor paid to visit the remains of the Titanic at the bottom of the sea | VIDEO

Mariachis recreate scene from Titanic after granny was locked in the bathroom at her birthday party | VIDEO