Violet Affleck Garner: Ben’s daughter who did not attend his wedding with JLo | TV and Show

She is identical to her mother and seems loyal to her. This is how they describe her in the famous tabloids, after her father’s wedding. Despite this event, the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner does not go unnoticed in the public.

The wedding between Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck took everyone by surprise. On the other hand, Violet, her boyfriend’s daughter, did not seem to be surprised, nor did she motivate her to attend the union between JLo and her actor father.

However, the young woman is currently the center of attention, not only for such absence, but for the way in which she is noticed without intending to, unlike other children of celebrities who are on their parents’ heels in order to win. his own prestige.

Violet Affleck Garner is 16 years old and is the firstborn of the marriage between Ben and Jennifer (the other Jennifer), who was married to him for 13 years. Time in which they went through ups and downs, like when the actress of 13 Going on 30 (“If I were 30”) had to take him to rehab, after his relapse into alcohol.

Jennifer and her mother are inseparable. Paparazzi photos say it all. That is why, in the midst of his father’s bond, aspects of his life have come to light that have to do with his evolution, his incredible physical resemblance to his mother and the barrier -not definitive- that he interposed with Ben to make him knowing the disagreement over their recent nuptials.

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel are the three children that the protagonist of ‘Batman’ had with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. https://t.co/ed4cWr2kYL — Univision (@Univision) August 7, 2021

Violet: the daughter of Ben Affleck similar to his mother

Speaking of weddings that surprise the public, the media have done their part by denoting other aspects of the life of the actor who married Jennifer Lopez, after a failed commitment to get to the altar and a reunion, almost 20 years later.

There has been more talk about JLo’s dress, her last name change (Jennifer Affleck), her simple wedding in Las Vegas and the speed with which they finally wanted to consolidate their union.

However, the pink press is in charge of putting the letter in other aspects of the life of the newlyweds. On López’s side, the reaction of her ex-fiancé, the baseball player Alex Rodriguezwho does not regret the love break between the two, as stated.

On the side of her now husband, it seems that there is more material to cut and that is where the daughter of Ben Affleck, Violet, comes in.

Photographs of the actor’s eldest daughter, along with her mother Jennifer Garner, have recently been viralized. Their resemblance is truly impressive, even if it sounds like a Hollywood cliché.

Unlike Shiloh Jollie-Pitt, Brad and Angelina’s daughter, Ben and Jennifer’s don’t have a social media account. She moves quietly to evade the press as she chases after her famous parents and when she does appear in public, she does so in the company of her trusted figure: her mother.

It is then no coincidence that the interest of the press towards his person comes only from his ancestry. Even so, she is noted for having the same hair color as her mother, the dimples on her cheeks, her smile, her height and her gestures.

The above seems to be quite an irony, if we take into account that it would be perfect to characterize his mother in “If I had 30”.

I continue to be struck by the resemblance of Violet Affleck, with her mother Jennifer Garner. 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/KyJ5m2sJ61 – Paola Aleman (@paola__aleman) July 21, 2022

Violet was not at her father’s wedding.

Violet Anne Affleck Garner is the first daughter, 3, of the couple made up of actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Media specialized in shows, such as Hola magazine, assure that the brothers of the first-born (Seraphina Rose and Samuel) were at the wedding of their father and Jennifer López, officiated last weekend in Las Vegas. The children of the Bronx diva, Emme and Max, were also at the link.

However, Violet’s absence was conspicuous. A source from said medium assured that the teenager stayed next to her mother, because she did not want to leave her alone: “He stayed home as he is extremely loyal to his mom”.

Jennifer Garner was on the same day as her ex-husband and J-Lo’s link sharing photos of their walk through Lake Tahoe, California. That is where Violet was so that her famous mother would not be left alone, amid the rumors of the disagreement that both have for the quick marriage of Ben and López.

However, the images of the recent past say otherwise. Violet, Jennifer López and Ben have been seen together, sharing outside an ice cream parlor, among other places where their children are a large company.

Even so, the absence of Ben Affleck’s daughter has been one of the main dishes served to the curious audience, after the replicated wedding.

Apparently they did. Curiously, article says eldest daughter didnt’ attend bc she’s “loyal to her mom.” Sounds like the daughter is a sweet person (I would do the same), props to her, but also indicates Garner has NOT moved on/is affected. https://t.co/J9OmQOjv8g — AJ Delgado (@AJDelgado13) July 20, 2022

The contradictions of the pink press, after the wedding of Ben and Jennifer Affleck

The world keeps turning, but the pink press continues to weave more about the love story between two people who met again almost two decades after their first commitment was broken.

Now the situation seems like a fairy tale.

Even so, the details that emerge from celebrity journalists do not always agree with those already published.

Proof of this is the note that is replicated by several countries, ensuring that there is evidence that Ben Affleck married López on July 16, in which he was divorced 9 years ago from Jennifer Garner.

The above would be based on the alleged divorce certificate that he shares with the famous actress, which was ready that same date, but from 2013.

However, the same sites that account for this detail, including the Spanish magazine Hola, had published last year that the marriage between Affleck and Garner ended in October 2018.

They are contradictions in the information that emerges from the commented and recent marriage in Las Vegas, which apparently will continue to occupy privileged spaces in the fame sections, as long as another event does not occur that says otherwise.