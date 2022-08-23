Vin Diesel revealed which is his favorite car from the Fast and Furious saga

american actor Vin Dieselknown worldwide for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious saga, revealed which is his favorite car of all the ones he has driven in the 10 films of the franchise.

In an interview with Kjersti Flaa on Youtube, Diesel he recalled that the first cars in his life were a ’78 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a ’67 Pontiac convertible.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker