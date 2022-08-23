Very Bad Things: The funniest politically incorrect mess you can watch on MUBI

At the time it was a group of strangersbut this film it was the springboard for many of them to gain notoriety in the cinema and on the small screen, at the beginning of careers that would become a benchmark in Hollywood. Very Bad Things is a comedy, with a very acid humor which would later become a very successful formula for many other projects.

It was November 1998, but it wasn’t just any weekend. Very Bad Things It was released at the same time as “Bugs”, “Rugrats”, “El aguador” and “Public Enemy”. In that context, the picture was not very flattering, but the forecasts were not even close to being right.

This is the first film he wrote and directed. peter berg (Hancock, The Kingdom, Collateral). It is a black humor film that had a high budget for the time and the type of filming ($30 million)but full of actors who would become great talents, exception of Cameron Diaz who was already a consecrated star.

His arrival at the cinema did not have good results, but it was word of mouth that would later become a success, not at the box office but at the movie rental clubs. Gradually, people would hear the names of Christian SlaterDaniel Stern, Jon Favreau and Leland Orser who would join the Cameron Diaz as main card.

Very Bad Things premiered in 1998

PHOTO: IMDB

What is Very Bad Things about?

The story is simple. A bachelor party in las vegas, where drugs and alcohol do their thing to get everything out of control. But the death of one of the company ladies who were at the meeting turns everything into a nightmare.

From there they will do everything possible to avoid being discovered and get away with it. But the measures they will take will turn history into a kind of diabolical game, black mood, lots of laughs and several surprises that will make us ask “WTF?” more than one occasion.

They are five first world winners who can see that their life ends from one day to the next and that bad decisions could end with the union of this gang that was at the top. The line of political correctness was crossed a long time ago and the tolerance of the audience is put to the test more than once.

Cameron Diaz is one of the protagonists of the film

PHOTO: IMDB

A film that you cannot miss and that you can only enjoy on MUBI.

KEEP READING:

The film about youth, urban art and other social problems in Colombia; is in mubi

Will Ferrell: You’ve never seen the actor in a movie like this

Art cinema is not at war with laughter; this Mubi movie proves it