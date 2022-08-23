Val Kilmer Wants To Return As Batman — We Are Not Ñoños

Approximate reading time: two minutes

Could DC’s Multiverse Bring Back Val Kilmer’s Batman?

With the recent waves of tapes and projects multiversesseveral faces from the past could reappear over time to resume their roles, as has happened with the Flash of John Wesley Shipp or the Superman by Brandon Routh.

But if there is someone who stands out in all this, it is Michael Keaton, who reprized his role from the Batman by Tim Burton, for Flash (2023) and the now canceled batgirl.

But there is another BruceWayne who would also be interested in returning, because after returning to top gunVal Kilmer would be willing to reprise his role in a future project.

We know this after an IGN interview with Kilmer to promote Top Gun: Maverickwhere he was asked if he would like to join Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson and Keaton, to which he responded with a simple, “Yes please”:

IGN: Specifically, we now have multiple universes in comic book movies where actors who’ve played Batman or Spider-Man in the past team up with the current actor playing the role. Would you have any interest in playing Batman/Bruce Wayne again even in a cameo? VAL: Yeah please pic.twitter.com/GtYgJjj9Wh — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) August 23, 2022

Let’s remember that Kilmer gave life to one of the two most “friendly” versions of the character with George Clooney in batmanforever (1995) and its sequel in 1997.

Would you like to see these characters return to the screen at some point?

