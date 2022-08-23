Val Kilmer says he would like to be Batman again

Currently the doors have been opened for multiversal stories that open the doors to bring back the actors who played superheroes and who have become part of history for famous franchises, such is the case of Val Kilmerbecause he wants to dress as Batman once again.

That’s right, Kilmer, who after recently reprising his role as Iceman in the hit film Top Gun: Maverickand who is also one of the few actors who has had the opportunity to play one of the most iconic characters in the history of comics, and who shares that privilege with Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck Y Robert Pattinsonwho is the most recent interpretation of the Bat Man in The Batman.

Additionally, during a recent IGN interview with the actor via email as part of promoting Top Gun: Maverick, the interviewer shared part of the responses received: “Would you be interested in playing Batman/Bruce Wayne again even in a cameo? ?”.

“Yes please”, Kilmer replied, so then since the DC movie franchise is poised for a big multiverse story when The Flash hits theaters next year, Ben Affleck’s version of Batman from Batman v. Superman and Justice League, alongside Michael Keaton wearing the suit again after Batman Returns 30 years ago (1992), and Pattinson in a separate saga that takes place in a completely new universe with a new canon.

So, playing Batman again is not something that everyone wants, because in cases like George Clooneynot looking to return to DC Comics: “I feel like Batman died with me”Clooney said in 2017. “As you can imagine, you guys don’t feel the same way? Let me point this out, I wore a rubber suit and giant rubber nipples, and I still have a career.”

not forgetting to Christian balethe star of The Dark Knight trilogy, who would only return to Batman under one condition: “For me, that would be a Chris Nolan thing, if I ever decided to do it again and if I chose to get back on my feet, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between us. Just stick with it. We said that we’d only do three. And then I said to myself, and I’d only do it with Chris.”