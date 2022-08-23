Unrecognizable: this is what Chris Hemsworth looks like on the set of Furiosa

australian actor Chris Hemsworthknown worldwide for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was photographed on the set of Furiosa and surprised everyone because he looks unrecognizable.

This Tuesday several images of the filming of furious, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and the 39-year-old actor looks unrecognizable wearing a prosthetic nose and long gray beard. Additionally, Hemsworth appears with very long, dirty hair and wearing a yellow and black vest with nothing underneath.

the attire of Hemsworth it was completed with leather pants, boots and gloves. Although it was not easy to recognize him on the film set, his arms and abs allow Thor to be recognized under the curious post-apocalyptic outfit.

The filming of furious is taking place in Sydney, Australia, and has hundreds of extras, who surround Hemsworth between scene and scene.

The shooting of the film had been put on hold in early August when the director, George Miller, contracted covid-19. Miller, 77, had to self-isolate for a few days at his Sidney home.

“furious” is the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” and stars Anya Taylor-Joy. It began filming in April in Broken Hill and they also shot several scenes in New South Wales.

A few weeks ago some images of Anya in the role of furious. No details have yet been given about the character he will play. Hemsworth in the film, but at least it is already known that he looks unrecognizable in the film.

