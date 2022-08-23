Unrecognizable: this is what Chris Hemsworth looks like on the set of Furiosa

australian actor Chris Hemsworthknown worldwide for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was photographed on the set of Furiosa and surprised everyone because he looks unrecognizable.

This Tuesday several images of the filming of furious, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, and the 39-year-old actor looks unrecognizable wearing a prosthetic nose and long gray beard. Additionally, Hemsworth appears with very long, dirty hair and wearing a yellow and black vest with nothing underneath.

