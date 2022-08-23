Unrecognizable at 55! The photos of Nicole Kidman very muscular that exploded the world portals

NICOLE KIDMAN MUSCULAR 2.jpg Furor over the shocking photos of Nicole Kidman at 55.

As for her look, Nicole Kidman She wore a Glenn Martens crop top and a Diesel miniskirt that exposed her toned abdomen and worked legs.

The photos immediately went viral and social networks soon exploded with users who were shocked by Nicole Kidman’s arms. “Can someone explain Nicole’s arms?” “Are these photos real?” Some tweeters wrote.

NICOLEM KDIMAN MUSCULOSA 3.jpg

Penélope Cruz swept her figure in one piece

Penelope Cruz He revolutionized the networks with his impressive figure. The Spanish traveled to Italy and the photos went viral.

In the middle of the recording of a new film about the life of the motoring tycoon Enzo Ferrari that he will star with Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz took a few days on the Italian beaches, in the well-known Gulf of Tigullioand toured little towns like Rapallo and Portofino.

penelope cruz one piece italy.jpg The photos of Penelope Cruz in one piece at the 48 who paralyzed Italy.

At 48 years old, Penelope Cruz She looked more fabulous and radiant than ever aboard a yacht in the company of friends and showing off her natural figure.

for the ride, Penelope Cruz She chose an orange one-piece swimsuit that perfectly accentuated her curves and combined it with jean shorts showing her most youthful facet.

penelope cruz one piece italy 3.png

Salma Hayek showed off her lomazo in a micro-bikini

Days before the explosion over the photos of Penélope Cruz, it was Salma Hayek who razed his figure. The Mexican goddess has become one of the few actresses to show herself openly and naturally on her Instagram account.

Owner of a heart-stopping body, Salma Hayek nor fear when it comes to posing in swimsuits and bikinis and this time has not been the exception.

At 55 years old, Salma Hayek She was more fabulous than ever from a paradisiacal destination, sporting an enviable figure.

salma hayek.jpg Salma Hakey blew up social networks with her figure at 55 years old.

The Mexican posed leaving her kimono open and showing a black micro-bikini that perfectly accentuated her curves, causing delirium and an explosion of likes among her followers.

