Unifin buybacks boosted its shares before it collapsed and defaulted on its debt – El Financiero

Financial Unifin promoted around a fifth of the trading of their own shares in the weeks before a collapse that sent those shares and some $2.4bn in bonds tumbling in Mexico’s largest non-bank lender.

From the end of June to August 4, a Unifin buyback fund spent 12.9 million pesos in the repurchase of 800 thousand 776 shares, according to stock exchange documents. That represents 22 percent of the total volume during that period, data compiled by Bloomberg.

In the past 12 months, the company that leases equipment to small businesses spent almost 25 million dollars to support the stock, while assuring investors that it had ample access to financing alternatives.

Unifin buybacks likely helped support the share price before its crash and sparked surprise among bond investors when the company blew cash on the purchases before telling the market it was in financial trouble.

Confidence in Mexico’s non-bank lenders collapsed this year after defaults by Credito Real SAB and Alpha Holding SA pushed down note prices for the sector.

foreign investors face losses of about 5 billion dollars in global notes from Mexico’s non-bank lenders, sometimes known as shadow banks, as they do not accept deposits and operate under less scrutiny than other financial institutions. In the years before the crisis, lenders had posted strong portfolio growth backed by an avalanche of global funding.

“It’s not surprising to see that kind of prankfrom a Mexican company in financial distress,” said Roger Horn, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities America in New York.

The chairman and majority shareholder of Unifin, Rodrigo Lebois, is now leading the talks on restructuring with bondholders after stock and note prices plunged earlier this month as Unifin said it would suspend coupon and principal payments.

The firm argued that it had run out of financing options due to contagion throughout the sector and that some lines of credit could not be renewed. The Company shares have lost approximately $830 million in market value from their January high, while bonds are now trading around 15 cents on the dollar.

The precipitous drop in share price before Unifin revealed it would stop payments would have prompted reports from both Mexican stock exchanges to the country’s securities regulator to look for signs of insider trading and manipulationaccording to the regulations.

An outside company representative declined to answer questions from BloombergNews. Mexico’s securities regulator CNBV did not respond to a request for comment.

The buyback fund last operated on August 4. The next day, a Friday, Unifin trading volume jumped to 2.5x the recent 15-day average when investors cashed in about $300,000 worth of stock.

On August 8 another increase in operations sent stock down 15 percent, which caused a suspension of operations. When a movement of 15 percent occurs, companies must present a format that reveals knowledge of any reason for the movement and certifying that no insiders have been trading before the suspension is lifted. Unifin never submitted such a document. Just before midnight, the company said it would stop bond payments.