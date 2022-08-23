Uncle of Julio César Chávez Jr. revealed how the treatment of the “Junior” is going

Chávez Jr. entered a rehabilitation clinic in early 2022 (Photo: Instagram/@jcchavezjr)

The chavez dynasty has faced a family crisis since February 2022 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He entered a rehabilitation clinic to treat his addiction problem and to date he has not left the place he entered to recover.

Although the direct family of julito has remained on the sidelines of the situation, little by little people close to the former champion have revealed details of how the son of the great Mexican champion. Recently Chavez Jr.’s uncle, pole Gonzalezshared information on how the Junior since he entered the rehabilitation clinic.

Even though that him mr knockout He already spoke about it and asked his family for privacy, his brother took the liberty of telling how Julio César Chávez Jr. is doing in an interview for the Argentine YouTube channel world boxing, Christian Chavez Gonzalezbetter known as pole ChavezHe talked about his nephew.

The first thing he shared is that it is the first time that Julio undertakes the full cycle of rehabilitation because in previous editions he omitted some processes or was benefited by his father’s last name and quickly abandoned his rehabilitation process.

On this occasion, the former WBC champion has faced the scenarios to which any hospitalized person must submit. The first thing you shared pole Chávez was a message to the Argentine fans and dismissed rumors that julito it was in terrible condition and affirmed that the alleged mistreatment of which they spoke is not true.

He assured that he is taking his treatment seriously, so it will take time to see him again in the sports public sphere.

“First, tell the people there in Argentina that they love my nephew very much. the junior, tell them not to pay attention (to rumours). Obviously It’s the first time that Junior is doing a process as it should beas he has to do it, as one more person removing the surname, removing everything and it has cost him a lotobviously it has been a difficult process for him, it has not been easy, “he said.

He also assured that Julio Cesar Chavez father He has been overcoming the family situation that he lives in because he has seen the improvement of his son since all the privileges that he previously enjoyed were taken away, a fact that has motivated him to move forward.

“It has not been easy, but a few days ago my brother, thank God, we saw him calm, we saw him happy because he told us that Junioryes, indeed it was costing him a lot, he was struggling because he was used to the fact that after a month he could do what he wanted, he went out to train and had too many privileges, “he added.

As part of the press conference for the fight Omar Chavez vs. Rafael Ortizthe great mexican champion space was given to talk about Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.in an interview with TV Boxingexplained that her son is doing well and has made significant progress. He assured that Chávez Jr. will get ahead and trusted that his son will resume his personal life.

“Julio is in a recovery process, I already said it. My son is doing well, thank God, he is going to get out of there, he is going to come out recovered. I hope a ray of light falls on him and he really gets back on his way.”

Regarding what will happen to your sports racethe current boxing analyst pointed out that the only thing that matters to him is that his son is well and the fights will be the least of it because he prefers Julius Caesar to be in the company of his children and wife.

