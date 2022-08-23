Tricks to look taller without having to wear heels

Spanish men and women are in the lower range of the ranking, with an average height of 174 centimeters in the case of men and 163 centimeters in the women’s. Would you like to be taller than you’ve always been but can’t stand wearing heels? If so, you’re in luck, because we’re going to teach you how to appear taller without having to wear those uncomfortable high-heeled shoes that annoy you so much.

I wish we could make a wish where with a simple snap of fingers we were taller in a second. But since that’s not possible, we’ve put together a detailed list of tips to help you get taller without wearing heels.

Perhaps you are thinking that we are a little crazy, but the truth is that you will be surprised to know our fashion and styling tricks to appear taller.

The importance of colors

Did you know that if you use the same color range in your clothes you will appear to be a few centimeters taller? It’s that easy!

It doesn’t matter if you wear one Converse-type sneakers or ballet flats, because if you dress in one color you will look much taller than usual. Next, we leave you the most used colors to appear taller:

The black.

The navy blue.

The green.

The brown.

You can wear a single color, or combine them between them to give a more original touch to your wardrobe.

Do you want to use patterns?

If you don’t like to wear single color clothes, you can always use minimal prints to look taller, because they are perfect to stylize the silhouette.

How should the clothes that stylize your body be?

If you want to show yourself to others with a more stylized figure, you can wear a long garment over another. In fact, if you wear a trench coat, or a shirt that reaches above your knees, you will be able to stylize your figure and look even taller.

What designs make you taller?

Striped designs are the ones that will make you look taller. Therefore, do not stop using them throughout the year.

On the other hand, you can combine stripes with over the knee boots to make the effect even more impressive. You’ll see how your friends think you’ve given a growth spurt! Did you know that high boots also serve to stylize the legs and look slimmer?

Do you want to dress in one piece?

In the event that you have an important ceremony, or want to dress elegantly, you can always count on one-piece garments.

However, you should know that the clothes that will make you look taller, are the monos of a single color. These types of jumpsuits lengthen the part of the trunk and make you look taller. Although if you prefer, you can replace them with a dress with a deep neckline.

Why wear a deep neckline?

The deep neckline in the shape of “V” it has the effect of having a longer trunk, as happens with monkeys. But in this case, wearing a skirt makes your legs show and causes an even more stylized effect on your figure.

What happens if you wear a dress that marks the waist?

In this case, the dress will make you look much taller. However, if you want to stylize your figure even more, you can use the marked waist trick.

We recommend that for it to work, you wear a dress that marks the waist about five centimeters above its usual position. Thus, the visual effect will be really amazing. Did you know that Reese Witherspoon uses this trick to appear taller at her events?

What if you don’t have one-piece garments?

If you don’t have one-piece clothing in your usual wardrobe, you can always use the position trick.

This trick consists of wearing the upper garments, inside the lower ones. In this way, it will appear that the shot is taller and you’ve grown a few inches.

Even influencers like Paula Ordovás recommend this trick!

Can you wear a two-piece suit to look taller?

Of course you can wear a two-piece suit to appear taller. However, make sure that the jacket highlights the shoulders well. In this way, you will be able to create the effect of a slim and tall body.

Also, do not forget to avoid shoes with rounded tips. Instead, wear pointe shoes, even if they don’t have heels. You will see how everyone notices that you are taller in a few seconds. On the other hand, if your suit is striped and with bell-bottoms, the effect of height will be even greater.

How long should the garment be that makes you look taller

If you want to appear taller without wearing heels, you should wear long clothing. Note that the longer the garment, the taller you will appear. However, you must be careful so that the clothes you choose do not drag on the ground.

Celebrities as famous as Paula Echevarría often wear long shirts to elongate their bodies.

What hairstyle makes you taller?

The hairstyles that will make you appear taller are the medium length ones, although if you don’t want to cut your hair, you can always use the high bun-type updos.

Now that you know some tricks to look taller without having to wear heels, we encourage you to do your own style combinations and show off in front of your friends.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you