Triangle, hourglass, diamond: each body has its own shape and to enhance it there are targeted exercises

Until now, the courses in the gym were completely homologating: the same exercises for everyone, without taking into account the specific characteristics and needs of each of us. Each year different trending fitness routines and all to follow the latest workout news.

What if we changed our approach and trained differently starting from the shape of our body? Triangle, hourglass, diamond (…): each body has its own shape and it is to enhance it in a specific way that Sara Ventura And Rossella Migliaccio have made some training classes for Body Shape: a unique project to date in Italy.

The two women come from two distinct worlds, that of sport for Ventura, a former professional tennis player, who has reached the 250th position in the WTA career, winning 15 Italian titles. Today, with a curriculum that ranges from CrossFit to the athletic training of professional sportsmen, he is the technical director of the gym that bears his name: an exclusive space that hosts, among other things, art exhibitions, events and advertising shoots. Migliaccio is an entrepreneur, image expert and author of the bestsellers ‘Armocromia’ and ‘Forme’ (Vallardi), founder and CEO of Italian Image Institute, the first institute in Italy dedicated to image consulting. She collaborates with international luxury, fashion and beauty brands on tailor-made projects through which she carries out her mission in terms of female empowerment, inclusiveness and body positivity.







The novelty of this project lies precisely in the divide training classes by Body Shape. Sara offers each shape its own training program, Rossella helps to identify your shape. The goal of giving harmony to the body and enhancing it as it is, not as it should be according to homologating and unattainable standards.

Because our shapes should not be hidden or changed, but loved and valued also through healthy training

From left Rossella Migliaccio and Sara Ventura

Each form has its own exercise

According to the classification that Rossella Migliaccio illustrates in the book ‘Forme’ (Vallardi, 2020), there are 6 shapes of the female body that take their name from geometry: hourglass, eight, rectangle and diamond, triangle and inverse triangle, based on the proportions of the body and not based on weight or size.





Illustration from the book by Rossella Migliaccio FORME

TRIANGLE (OR PEAR) it is the classic amphora figure, with the upper part in a thinner proportion than the lower one: there may be a difference of one or more sizes between the top and the bottom. The sides have the characteristic rounded line. Example: Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello. Objectives: structure the upper part, improve posture, tone the lower part.

EXERCISES: Air Squat, the classic push-up on the legs: from the standing position, with arms extended forward, flex the knees up to squat and then get up to the starting position.

REVERSE TRIANGLE (OR APPLE) it is distinguished by a more developed bust and shoulders (and usually also breasts), with more prominent arms, while the hips and pelvis are relatively narrow, with legs thinner in proportion. Example: Brigitte Nielsen, Mara Venier. Goals: tone the upper part and strengthen the lower part.

EXERCISES: Back Squat, bend on the knees using a barbell keeping the torso tilted to limit the load.

HOURGLASS the dorsal line draws a letter V that tightens at the waist, which is visibly and typically arched. The hips are rounded, but the upper part remains balanced with respect to the lower part (same size). Example: Ashley Graham, Scarlett Johansson. Goals: general toning and mobility to improve circulation.

EXERCISES: DB Lunges, the classic alternate leg forward lunges, with arms straight along the body and weights in the hands.

EIGHT with the upper part and lower part of the body aligned and the waistline unequivocally narrow, it stands out from the Clessidra because it tends to be rounded immediately after the waist, in correspondence with the lumbar area and abdomen. Example: Salma Hayek. Goals: muscle definition and mobility to improve circulation.

EXERCISES: Deadlift, is one of the main exercises that are carried out in the gym and involves lifting a barbell from the ground, bringing oneself to an upright position.

RECTANGLE it is a rather androgynous silhouette and balanced between above and below (also in terms of size). She has a slender figure, with aligned shoulders and hips. The waistline, if any, is barely mentioned. Example: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron. Objectives: work on posture and muscle definition.

EXERCISES: Plank, classic resistance exercise: ready position on the mat, the body is raised by keeping on tiptoes and forearms forming a sort of “board”.

DIAMOND (OR OVAL) it is a homogeneous figure that tends to accumulate mainly on the central part of the body. The waist is not defined, while the shoulders are slightly rounded and the same width as the hips or even narrower. Example: Jill Kortleve. Goals: to strengthen muscle tone and outline the waistline.

EXERCISES: Burpees, free body exercise that involves the sequence: standing position with arms along the body, squatting, plank, squatting and returning to standing position with an energetic jump upwards with arms extended upwards.

HOW DOES IT WORK

The proposed workout is designed with precise objectives and is suitable for people with different levels of training. Each class is structured to give each participant the right attention. It can be followed both live in Milan (in Ripa di Porta Ticinese 75), and live online from the comfort of your home. Those who skip a lesson do not lose it: they receive a link with the recording, so that they can retrieve it when they want.