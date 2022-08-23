Trending haircut ideas that replace the bob

The bob haircuts are the absolute favorites for many reasons, but we understand that there will be many women who do not feel identified with that chin length, usually straight and with sophisticated airs. That is why we took on the task of searching the backstage of the Copenhagen Fashion Week. Instead of stopping at that long interval, we go towards the mini versions, or, those that are longer and point towards the shoulders. There are different hair trend alternatives to renew your image before the end of 2022.

Haircuts to replace the bob

Pixie with volume on top

Pixie at the Ganni show in Copenhagen. Courtesy

As for capillary projections, the pixies on trend reigned in the saint laurent footbridge Like the great protagonists. We saw them totally flush in long, tight curls with volume on top to highlight a raised pompadour. These styles also support subtle layers, asymmetric looks (shorter at the back), or add them to one of the featured bangs, like the sides or in curtain.

Clavicut