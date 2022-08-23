Totti-Blasi, the daughter Chanel blurts out on social media: “There is nothing more beautiful than indifference”

Divorce between Francesco Totti And Ilary Blasi is the most talked about topic of the summer of 2022. There is no day when the gossip does not churn out new details on the separation. Those directly concerned are silent, but the couple’s second child, la fifteen years old Chanel, seems to be fed up with indiscretions about parents. Or at least that’s how she would imply hers vent on social networks. Chanel has indeed posted on her account Tik Tok (from over 60 thousand followers) a video in which she appears in a disco with a friend accompanied by a comment with which she seems to want to defend her family: “There is nothing more beautiful than being indifferent to what you see and hear, just because you know how much you are worth and how much people are worth.“. No particular reference, and given the young age it could also be a dig at some boyfriend (also because in another Chanel post she writes: “Better to be alone”). However, many have caught in the video an outburst of the fifteen-year-old against the endless gossip about the farewell of the parents.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A divorce about which in these days we have heard everything and the opposite of everything. To say: the crisis between Totti and Blasi exploded because he lost his head for Noemi Bocchi; no, it’s Ilary who unleashed her ex-husband’s fury because of a flirtation with Cristiano Iovino, a very tattooed and muscular personal trainer. Noemi Bocchi is pregnant with Totti; not at all, the last photos on the beach portray her without the minimal trace of suspicious tummy. And so on. One rumor after another. Those directly concerned are silent for now. But while they eagerly await the alleged interviews with which each of the two should tell the truth about her, the fifteen-year-old Chanel has already said her: “There is nothing more beautiful than indifference.”

At the moment Chanel, with her brothers Cristian and Isabel, is on vacation with her father Francesco in Sabaudia. Ilary instead, after the trip in Tanzania with the children, a few weeks a Sabaudia (where then Totti took over), a few days in the Dolomites and a trip to Frontone (the family’s village of origin in the Marche region), announced via Instagram the return to Rome. And his return to the capital, in all probability, will mark the resumption of divorce proceedings most talked about summer 2022.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you