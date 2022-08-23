Tom Hardy Entered a Jiu-Jitsu Tournament and Won – Movie News

Imagine walking into a martial arts tournament and running into Bane (Tom Hardy). What a challenge this fighter had in a tournament where this assumption came true.

We have references of how rough it can be Tom Hardy during the preparation of his films. He is part of the actors who transform his physique to show superiority or decadence, as he did in Bronson, by Nicolas Winding Refn; and when he was Bane in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises. We assume that he did the same for Venom, Venom: Carnage Unleashed and Mad Max: Fury Road, well, we already know that he did apply unnecessary roughness with Charlize Theron.

For all those tapes the British actor had training in boxing, mixed martial arts, judo and, one of the most complete disciplines of all, jiu-jitsu. In Brazil, if you are a fan of the UFC, you will have seen how our action heroes become deadly weapons: Jean Claude-Van Damme, Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Jason Statham, among others who combine their specialties of origin with this art. South American.

It happened in Wolverhampton, the home of our striker Raúl Jimenez, whose daughter is named Arya after Maisie Williams’ character in Game of Thrones, where the a charity tournament to raise funds to help rehabilitate post-traumatic stress related to the war. His method: jiu-jitsu. Hardy, who trained with the REORG organization for the film Warriorwas willing to help and signed up for his category.

He won gold. And, honestly, well applied. Tom took the semifinal with an arm bar that caused a KO by submission against his opponent. In the final, against Damian Olszewski, it took him two minutes to account for the rival. He applied the same one, an arm bar that seems to have been quite dominated and just the perfect counter to get rid of a possible knee bar with which they intended to victimize him and leave him on the canvas. If the forecast is fulfilled, we would see the most prepared James Bond in years. However, they must choose between him, Tom Holland, Idris Elba and others.



seb_lach Tom Hardy applying an arm bar.



Tom the beast Hardy made those dialogues come true Christopher Nolan assigned him in his role as Bane: “Do you think the dark is your ally? Are you in charge?” Poor Christian Bale who had to put up with that mass of muscles and strength for an entire movie.