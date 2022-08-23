Tom Cruise defeats the Avengers: ‘Top Gun Maverick’ continues to make history | Film and Television

Surely, Tom Cruise I was very aware that the return of top gun it would be a success… But how much? Despite having been released more than three decades apart from the first part, Top Gun Maverick It has been an absolute success at the box office. So much so that it has already superseded the very avengers.

Something that seemed impossible, because the third part of the union of the most famous heroes of cinema has been one of the most anticipated films of the last decade. Avengers: Infinity War It was presented as the first Marvel Studios movie that brought together almost all of its heroes -and mixed groups as diverse as the Guardians of the Galaxy with Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America, among others-, and that added to its powerful plot, broke records in the US.

It premiered in 2018, and managed to add the amount of 678 million dollars in the American box office. That raised it to the list of highest grossing films in history, although later releases ended up displacing it. Although Cruise’s plane has overtaken her dizzyingly.

Top Gun Maverick already totals more than 683 million dollars, something that catapults it on the list of highest-grossing films of all time. In fact, the figure in question has managed to make the film that precedes end game move down to sixth place on the list. A curious detail if you take into account that Tom Cruise sounded to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessalthough it ended up being just a rumor.

when will you be able to see Top Gun Maverick on platforms?

If you have not yet seen what is already one of the blockbusters of this 2022, do not worry: you can still go to the cinema to see it, although it will also eventually be available on streaming platforms. In the United States it can already be enjoyed on Paramount+, but what about Spain?

In our country there is still no specific release date on platforms, above all, because there is no confirmed platform to host it. Without knowing if Paramount + will soon land in Spain, there is the option of considering whether HBO Max will take over its rights, as it did with the first part.