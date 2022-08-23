“Titanic”, 25 years later: what happened to the actor who was Fabrizio, Jack’s best friend? Danny Nucci | Cinema and series

In 1997, director James Cameron wrote and directed one of the highest-grossing movies in cinema: “Titanic”. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson) and Kate Winslet (Rose DeWitt Bukater) as the leads, the film not only reminded viewers of the real tragedy behind the gigantic ship, but also led them through a romantic but tragic love affair.

Over the years, the plot of this film has only increased its fame, one that has gone viral thanks to social networks, but has also caused more than one debate about its ending, the one that puts Jack and Rose as the couple who could be saved together.

While netizens are still divided, let’s remember one of the actors who was part of the film and gave an additional bonus to the character of Jack: Fabrizio de Rossi.

Fabrizio de Rossi is a character from the movie “Titanic”. Photo: 20th Century Fox

The role fell to Danny Nucci, actor who started his career in 1984. Over the years, he has had the option to work alongside well-known performers, as detailed on IMDb. In 1996, she had a role in “The Rock” along with Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery.

For 1993, it was part of “Live!”, a film inspired by the Uruguayan rugby team that was involved in an accident when its plane crashed in the Andes Mountains on October 13, 1972, as detailed in the aforementioned platform.

In 1997 he would take the role of Fabrizio de Rossi in “Titanic”, a film by James Cameron. In said film, the actor would join Jack (DiCaprio) after he won some tickets for the boat.

With the hope of being able to go to the United States and start a new life, they both get on the ship without imagining the problems that are about to happen. His death was tragic, as after the ocean liner collided with an iceberg and he and Jack were separated, already in the water, he was crushed by one of the boilers.

Fabrizio before being crushed to death in “Titanic”. Photo: 20th Century Fox

Since then, the actor has been part of “Snoops”, “Give me a break”, “Joey” (with Matt LeBlanc), “House”, “Without a trace”, “CSI: New York”, “CSI”, “ NCIS: Los Angeles”, among others. His most recent appearance on American television was this year, with “Dynasty”, in which he played the role of Professor Kingston.

Danny Nucci was part of the cast of “Titanic” in 1997. Photo: composition LR/@danooch/Instagram

In 2017, he participated in the program “Noches con Platanito”, in which he shared his experience in “Titanic” and how, while filming the tape, the team was worried about whether they would finish recording on time or not. “The success of the movie was a surprise to everyone,” she mentioned.

Currently, Danny Nucci is 53 years old and is still linked to film and television.