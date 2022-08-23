TIFF will recognize Brendan Fraser with a special award

REFORM AGENCY

Mexico City

Brendan Fraser, who stars in Darren Aronofsky’s new film The Whale, will receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the Toronto Film Festival next month, Collider, Variety and The Wrap have reported.

“Brendan Fraser delivers a performance of amazing depth, power and nuance in The Whale. This former Torontonian has been an action star, an on-screen comedian, and a romantic lead.

“We are delighted to welcome him home as the actor behind one of the best performances of the year,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a press release.

The Whale will have its world premiere in Venice before moving to Toronto, with Elevation Pictures distributing the film in Canada.

This is the first leading role in a movie in a long time for Brendan Fraser, who rose to worldwide fame with The Mummy trilogy, and who recently appeared in Not One False Step. He will also soon be in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Brendan Fraser, who was born in Indianapolis, will collect the honor at the gala, which will also be held to raise funds, on September 11. The TIFF Tribute Award is one of the two most important prizes awarded at the festival.

Other special awards to be presented at the same ceremony will go to the cast of the film My Policeman, which includes Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett, as well as the director of Empire of Light, Sam Mendes.

Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins, Meryl Streep and Joaquin Phoenix have all won the TIFF Tribute Award in previous years, which will now go to Brendan Fraser.