‘Thor 4’: Taika Waititi forgot that Natalie Portman participated in one of the best movies in history – CINEMABLEND

How sad that Taika Waititi overlooked one of the most important characters to all of warsie and played by Natalie Portman, his co-star in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Now that we’ve had the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in the Obi-Wan series, the warsies we were hooked until the end of the season despite all the ups and downs that the Disney + series presented … except Taika WaititiDirector of Thor: Love and Thunder who just made a bear with his co-star Natalie Portmann. She basically forgot that she was involved in one of the most famous franchises in movie history.

It happened during the promotion of his new film with Chris Hemsworth, also an actor in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, where he gave life to Ratcatcher I. They had an interview together for the Rolling Stone music magazine, then the director confessed that in a talk with the actress who gives life to Mighty Thor asked him about his next production. The director confessed that he can’t wait to do something starwars for his fanaticism to the universe created by george lucas.

And he asked something similar. “Have you been interested in making a movie of starwars?”. May the earth swallow him, may the galaxy forgive him. I mean, Nat gave life to the beautiful princess Amidala In the first episodes, he teamed up with Hayden, they even had offspring. It’s general culture for any movie buff or director interested in joining the franchise. Fortunately, we will always have people like Bryce Dallas Howard or Colin Trevorrow, actress and creator of Jurassic World, to take the reins as true Star Wars fans.

I’ve already been to ‘Star Wars’. But, don’t worry, I had almost forgotten about it”, she told him quite honestly or condescendingly.



lucasfilm Padme Amidala was an important part of the ‘Star Wars’ prequel



If you felt offended by this, don’t take it too seriously because Kathleen Kennedy, producer and CEO of Lucasfilm, confirmed at the last Star Wars Celebration that Waititi will be part of the family of new directors for a 2023 project. Or maybe he was just feeling his way to see if Portman would be interested in going back to a galaxy far, far away. We do not know that, what is the anecdote given by both.

If you’re wondering, Waititi didn’t divulge any information at all about the project he’ll be taking over. What yes, do not miss the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder starting today at your favorite Cinépolis and Cinemex.