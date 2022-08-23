This new Samsung monitor is bigger than many TVs on the market

Samsung has introduced a new monitor called Odyssey Ark that is surprising for its size, 55 inches.

Samsung has expanded its catalog of monitors with a new model that is, to say the least, impressive. His name is Samsung Odyssey Ark and surprised to have a 55 inch size, larger than many televisions. Without a doubt, playing with this Odyssey Ark has to be an unforgettable experience thanks to its large size and advanced features.

Beyond 55 inches, this monitor has 4K Ultra HD resolution, 1000R curvature, and a 165Hz refresh rate. In addition, it can be rotated 90 degrees and has technologies such as Neural Quantum Ultra, which optimize image quality pixel by pixel. It is a brutal monitor and as such is reflected in its price, which we already told you that it’s not cheap.

In the Samsung catalog you can find some of the best “gaming” monitors on the market, we already knew that. However, his latest release has exceeded all our expectations. his name is Samsung Odyssey Ark and it surprises even if it is only seeing the previous image. That photo gives us some clues, like its curved designalthough it is best to know its technical specifications.

We will start by mentioning its most special feature, the 55 inch size. Thanks to this, we can say that the Odyssey Ark is larger than many televisions on the market. accompanies you a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) to offer the best image quality, something that is possible thanks to other technologies that accompany it. As Samsung explains on its website, this monitor has technology Quantum Matrix with Quantum Mini LED to offer “a crystal clear image”.

The best gaming experience is also possible thanks to 165Hz refresh rate, which makes images move very smoothly. Use the technology FreeSync Premium Proensuring a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience by achieving a variable refresh rate depending on the content.

Other characteristics to take into account is that it has a 1000R curvature, with the possibility of turning it 90 degrees to place it in a different position. Additionally, it has a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports Quantum HDR 2000, HDR10+, and HDR10+ Gaming. It is a perfect monitor for gaming, with a response time of one millisecond.

The monitor is accompanied by a solar energy control that allows you to control its operation.

Special mention deserves the audio section, equipped with four corner speakers and two center woofers of 60W to create a dome of sound that will surround you while you play. In addition, they are compatible with Dolby Atmos technology and with AI Sound Boosterwhich is responsible for optimizing the sound depending on the content using Artificial Intelligence.

In addition, we can also highlight the existence of the “Gaming Hub” del monitor, a platform where you can find your favorite streaming services and consoles. accompanies him Ark Dial knob, which allows you to quickly control the operation of the monitor. For example, you can rotate the position of the screen and put the multi view.

After going on sale in the United States, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has already reached other countries, such as Spain. In the latter, you have a recommended retail price of 2,999 euros and it is on sale at El Corte Inglés, although it is usually out of stock.

