This is the new film with Al Pacino that he will direct after 25 years – El Financiero

Johnny Depp will direct a new movietitled Modigliani25 years after filming The Braveadvanced this Monday the American media The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, which will start shooting in Europe next spring, is co-produced by Al Pacino and its cast has yet to be revealed.

What is the new Johnny Depp movie about?

The plot of the film, based on the play by Dennis McIntyrerecounts the turbulence in the life of the artist Amedeo Modigliani during the second decade of the 20th century until he became a legend of Italian painting and sculpture.

“Modigliani’s life had great difficulties, but also a final triumph. Is about a universally human story that all viewers can relate to,” Depp revealed, according to information from The Hollywood Reporter.

The original stage play will be adapted by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski and will reunite Al Pacino and the Iranian Barry Navidi in the productiona duo who worked together on films with notable critical acclaim such as The Merchandise of Venice (2004) and Wilde Salome (2011).

Produced for IN.2the European branch of Infinitum Nihil, the producer owned by Deppmarks the return of the actor behind the scenes after his debut with The Brave (1997), a project in which he directed Marlon Brando and in which Depp also acted.

In addition to this project, last July it was known that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean back to interpretation three years after the film Minamata to embody King Louis XV in the historical drama Jeanne duBarrydirected by the French Maïwenn Le Besco.

Johnny Depp seeks to return to normality after trial

Depp seeks to return to professional normality after the media trial that pitted him against his ex-wifeactress Amber Heard, and in which a jury found that she had defamed the actor in an opinion column published in the newspaper Washington Post in which he claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence.

The court considered that three of Heard’s claims in this article were falsehad been done with “actual malice” and demanded that he compensate Depp with $10 million in damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

For his part, the interpreter was sentenced to pay 2 million due to statements by his lawyer, adam waldmanin which he accused Heard.

Now the actor Sweeney Todd seems to have found shelter in european productions and with Modigliani gets involved again in a film without appearing directly on the scene, as he did in Hugo (2011) and Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan (2020), in which he was in charge of production.