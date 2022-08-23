This is the interior of Kendall Jenner’s luxurious bathroom

Top model Kendall Jenner allowed her older sister Kourtney Kardashian to show off parts of her home.

In a recent post on Poosh’s website, Kourtney, 43, took a tour of Kendall’s most personal space: her bathroom and her bedroom living room.

It will interest you: The last photos in a swimsuit by Kendall Jenner left her boyfriend Devin Booker speechless

As for what makes the founder’s bathroom 818 Tequila be so unique, is that features a stunning gold tub as the centerpiece of the room.

The 26-year-old told the lifestyle and wellness website (owned by her sister Kourtney) that she mostly uses the bathtub with a headrest, so she can bathe and use red light therapy at the same time.

On the sides of the tub, vintage-inspired floral prints hang in gold frames creating a perfect match.

On one wall, a tall two-tone shelf gives the space a spa-like vibe. On the shelves, the supermodel stores almost anything; from extra towels and pampering tools to a mini Tibetan bowl for sound baths and home meditation.

Beyond the bathtub Kendall also has a steam shower, decorated with eucalyptus. Her shower essentials also include a wooden scrub stool, her hair care products, and sweet almond oil, which she uses to keep her skin soft and hydrated.

Poosh also added that the oil is a powerful antioxidant that helps maintain healthy, youthful skin, is anti-inflammatory and can help fade scars and dark spots.

Read on: North West begs her mom Kim Kardashian to ‘stop’ filming her while she sings

Last week, it was Kim Kardashian, 41, who gave a tour of a very special space, the office of her recent skincare brand SKKN BY KIM, through a video shared on her YouTube channel.