This is how Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt has grown

All the lights, in these years, have been directed more to Shiloh. Everything has been due to their changes in gender identity and their transformation throughout their adolescence. But the reality is that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six children.

One of them is Vivienne Marcheline, we have seen her act in Maleficent when she was very young. But the years go by for everyone and right now the girl is 14 years old, she is quite an adolescent.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie Pitt, which is her full name, began her career as an actress at the hands of her mother. It was in 2014, when she played Princess Aurora as a child in the film ‘Maleficent’ because the rest of the children who appeared for the role burst into tears when they saw Angelina characterized as the character.

Vivienne, a teenager who resembles her parents

The couple separated six years ago, they are still in court to clarify what the future they share with their children will be like, Maddox has already started college and is left out of that agreement (in addition, the relationship with his father is not entirely good )… Definitely, the years go by and all the members of the Brangelina family evolve.

Now we see how he poses with his mother at an event and we can say that the resemblance to his parents is also more than evident. I am sure that she will have a promising career just like her parents and that we will continue to hallucinate every time images of her or her brothers come out growing nonstop, over time. We love to see such a big change that we are not aware of until we have an image in front of us.

