This is how the love story of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth began

the marriage of Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemworth is one of the strongest couples in Hollywood. Thousands of people would like to live a love story similar to theirs and some even say that it is worthy of being a movie script. We tell you all the moments that the Spanish actress and the interpreter of Thor lived.

Contrary to popular belief, the actors did not meet while filming a movie or at one of the many parties attended by celebrities. According to the actress in some interviews, the romance began as something similar to a blind date. She expressed that it was her diction teacher that she also worked with the Australian actor, who played the role of cupid. In the last months of 2009, the woman was very convinced that the actors had to meet.

On several occasions he insisted elsa because according to his criteria they would get along wonderfully. However, the actress was not at a time in her life where she wanted to bet on love, because she had just cut a long-term relationship with Adrien Brody. After a while, pataky he listened to his teacher and agreed to meet with nothing more and nothing less than the interpreter of the Greek God.

Elsa Pataky Y Chris Hemworth. stock image

From the beginning the actors had an immediate crush, however, after living a wonderful first date, elsa had to travel to Spain for work. The actress had to record a movie, so they were separated for a while. Despite being away for a few months when they saw each other again love began to blossom and from that moment they knew they were going to be the one for each other. With the passing of time, the relationship was consolidated and in 2010 they got married. Some say that marriage is a stage that comes after a long time, but with this star couple the opposite happened.

Liam Hemsworthactor and brother of Chrisonce told that they were on vacation in Indonesia together with the family of pataky, when they decided to say yes. So they embarked on the altar in the most natural and spontaneous way possible. They have now formed a beautiful family and have 3 children, India Rosa and twins Tristan and Sasha. Despite seeming like a “perfect” relationship, some time ago the actress declared: “You don’t have to live a relationship like it’s a continuous paradise. It requires a lot of work on the part of both people, getting to know each other, respecting each other, accept yourself and not be too selfish.”

