This is how Britney Spears continues to fight with the traumas that guardianship left her

“My life isn’t perfect at all… I go to sleep crying most nights. I’m overly insecure. I don’t know how to put on a good face unless I have a camera in front of me. I think I need to go to school to learn how to walk well again. And there are people who tell me: ‘But if you’re an artist’. And that’s it: everything is an act. But in real life I’m very lost, working on it, “he was honest.

Britney Spears recounts her father’s abuse.

Sources close to the pop star assured that the singer is preparing a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey. The host of television’s most famous talk show – which last year got a controversial TV talk with the prince – is said to be Harry and his wife MeganDuchess of Sussex, contacted the 40-year-old singer with an “open offer” for a similar talk.

A source told the magazine OKAY! that “Britney wants the world to know her truth. She’s furious with her dad and willing to play along with Kevin. The pressure cooker of the last few months, since the end of the guardianship, infuriated her. Working on her memoir has also triggered a desire to be more direct. Oprah secretly contacted her through her lawyer, matthew rosengartwith an open offer.