They recover the video where Tom Cruise tells what his favorite swear word is

Twitter has been revolutionized after a user has recovered for all a curious interview they did years ago to a young Tom Cruise. The Hollywood actor has since achieved worldwide fame participating in multi-million dollar productions such as the ‘Mission: Impossible’ saga. At present, he continues with his work as an actor and continues to think about future projects in which we already want to see him as the protagonist.

However, this time it has gone viral in Spain after in the aforementioned interview he was asked about his favorite swear word. To the surprise of all the spectators and to the interviewer himself, Cruise chose a word in Spanish. What was it about? Nothing more and nothing less than “Fuck”. The interviewer, who did not know Spanish, asks with an ironic air “What?” to which a girl in the audience says she’s Spanish.

And for things like these you have to love Tom Cruise…

From here the actor begins to comment on what it means. It is a word that has different meanings depending on the intonation given to it. Something similar happens with “Cojones”. He says that it means good, fantastic, bad, great and of course a word that refers to the sexual act.