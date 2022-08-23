They investigate the cement companies for alleged overcharges

Cement companies are investigated for applying cost overruns that harm their direct and indirect customers

The Argentine government set its sights on the cement industry and advances with an investigation to determine if the companies in the sector are applying surcharges to their prices that end up harming direct and indirect customers.

The National Commission for the Defense of Competition (CNDC) ordered through a resolution that the Portland Cement Manufacturers Association (AFCP) “refrain from requesting associated companies, receiving from them, and/or distributing dispatch information and /or portland cement production of said companies with a level of opening by province in order to avoid cartelization maneuvers”.

Specifically, the CNDC seeks determine whether the four main players in the cement market -the multinationals Loma Negra (controlled by the Brazilian group Camargo Correa), Holcim (former Minetti and current subsidiary of a Swiss company) and Cementos Avellaneda (whose shareholders are the Spanish Molins and the Brazilian Votorantim), and the Argentine Petrochemical Comodoro Rivadavia (of the Brandi family) – use the information provided by each company to the sectoral chamber to increase their prices.

According to the investigation, the companies could be setting their cement sales values ​​based on dispatch statistics in each province, taking advantage of the fact that, due to high freight costs, the location of the plants gives them producers a competitive advantage.

“The cement market has certain characteristics that facilitate cartelization or tacit coordination. Indeed, it is a concentrated market, with high barriers to entry, a homogeneous product, with relatively inelastic demand and with a standard production technology”, specified the investigation to which it had access. THE NATION.

In the organization -which is now under the orbit of the Secretary of Commerce, Matías Tombolini- they emphasize that this type of problem is not exclusive to the local market, but it specifies that its scope in the country is wide. “It is observed that the cement market in Argentina has a highly concentrated structure, both nationally and regionally, with high barriers to entry and reduced competitive dynamics. This framework, added to the high cost of freight, would have facilitated price discrimination that generated, at least in the period studied, a ‘surcharge’ for its direct and indirect clients”.

official recommendation

From the companies they denied any type of cartelization or maneuver to apply surcharges. “Given the market investigation carried out by the National Commission for the Defense of Competition (CNDC), linked to the competitive situation in the cement sector, the Portland Cement Manufacturers Association (AFCP), which brings together the four producing companies of cement in Argentina, wishes to point out that all its members, without exception, strictly, autonomously and independently comply with the rules for the defense of competition, without incurring in any case in practices that may be considered in violation of the legal framework of the Law 27,442 (Law for the Defense of Competition)”, said Damián Altgelt, executive director of the AFCP.

In the business entity they also highlighted that they are already complying with the request of the Defense of Competition not to share information considered sensitive. “We are always fully available to the national authorities to strengthen transparency and integrity in the cement sector. In particular, the AFCP has already complied with the recommendation made by the CNDC, to refrain from requesting and publishing disaggregated statistics at the provincial level, which are less than 12 months old”.

Antecedent

It is not the first time that cement companies have been subjected to an investigation by the Defense of Competition for the application of alleged cost overruns. In 2013, the companies in the sector were sentenced by the Supreme Court to pay $310 million (at that time US$60 million) for agreeing prices and market shares.

In this case, the investigation had been initiated ex officio in 1999 and had lasted until 2005, when the companies were found guilty, although the ruling was appealed. According to this work, over 18 years, from 1981 to 1999, the percentage of participation of each company remained almost unchanged.