They filter the prize that Televisa gave to the Cruz Azul seller, that’s why the 7 to 0

They uncover the prize that Televisa gave to the one who gave away 7 to 0

August 23, 2022 07:00 a.m.

Televisa and the prize they gave to one of the top sellers of Blue Cross and that directly caused the embarrassment that occurred in the Azteca Stadium, where the cement group fell heavily.

It is that the 7 to 0 hit the cement fan, who went out to protest and exposed his annoyance to the players outside La Noria, where he concentrates and trains the Celeste Machine team.

In that sense, Javier Alarcon Nothing was saved and the issue of the negotiation that took place and the maximum sold in this 7 to 0 was leaked, which caused the greatest embarrassment in the sky-blue team, which cost Diego Aguirre his job.

What was the prize for the Cruz Azul seller?

The seller was Jaime Ordiales and according to Javier Alarcón, the issue was channeled as follows. Ordiales rejected the arrival of Jonathan Rodríguez to Cruz Azul, América signed it and Ordiales should not stand in the way. In exchange for this, Jaime Ordiales would be the new national director of Mexico teams.