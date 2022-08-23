These were the celebrities who attended the launch of Kendall Jenner’s tequila

Kendall Jenner He loves his brand of 818 tequila and throws a party in his honor. Of course the celebrities who unconditionally support the model They were present from the first moment of the celebration.

The most famous family of reality shows showed their great fanaticism for Kendall’s product.

The party, which took place in Soho, it was full of stars. Kendall dazzled the celebs in an elegant white gown with a plunging leg slit. The young woman left one shoulder bare and slung a small black bag as she entered the party and waved to the cameras.

Kim attended in a sleek gray turtleneck jumpsuit that accentuated her slender silhouette, having lost several kilograms in recent months. The reality star wore her white hair in waist-length extensions and paired it with a small silver Balenciaga handbag.

The youngest of the Kardashians, Khloé, also attended, with an elegant black jumpsuit that made a great impression among the attendees. The businesswoman wore dark glasses and combined the outfit with a gray checkered coat.

The youngest of the five sisters, Kylie Jenner, arrived accompanied by her daughter whom she later left at the hotel. She wore a gray patterned dress with a plunging neckline accentuating her slender silhouette six months after giving birth to her second child.

Kylie was accompanied by her close friend Yris Palmer, although there was no trace of her boyfriend and father of her children, Travis Scott.

Also joining the celebration were Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Caitlyn Jenner.

Other celebrities in attendance

In addition to Kendall’s large family, her closest friends also joined her in celebrating her brand of tequila.

Of course, Justin and HaileyBieber were at the celebration, as the founder of Rhode is one of Kendall’s best friends. Both wore casual and formal looks respectively, true to her style.

While the Canadian wore a sweatshirt from his clothing brand Drew, the model wore a chic, knotted blazer-style top and sheer tights.

Orlando Bloom was another of the actors who attended Kendall’s investment event, who was chatting energetically with Kim. Orlando has maintained a close relationship with Pete Davidson, who recently broke off his relationship with the businesswoman. There was no sign of the SNL comedian at the event.

Kendal’s tequila brand has been on the rise since its launch. The model recently announced the launch of Eight Reserve by 818, an Añejo Reserve Premium that will be available starting next month.

“Eight Reserve by 818 is an incredible blend of Añejos aged up to 8 years in French and American oak barrels. It’s coming in September,” the model said in the ad.

Kendall Jenner launched 818 Tequila in February and named it after the zip code where she was born.

