these banks charge more to make transfers

Are you one of those who make all your payments through Bank transfers? The pandemic brought with it many changes in people’s lives, one of them was to stop using cash and make payments with cards due to the convenience that this implies, in addition to not having to handle bills or coins.

For this reason, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (CONDUSEF) released a list of the banks that charge customers the most for making bank transfers, take note.

How much do banks charge for transfers?

The Condusef reviewed the internet transfer rates of 11 banks, resulting in Banco del Bajío, Scotiabank and BBVA being the ones that charge the highest prices for making transfers through internet banking, on the same day (SPEI).

For its part, Banco del Bajío charges 7.50 pesos, while BBVA and Scotiabank charge 5 each; above Citibanamex that charges 3 pesos and Bancoppel and Banorte that have rates of 3 pesos each.

Inbursa charges up to 3 pesos, HSBC up to 4 pesos and finally Banregio charges up to 4.50 to make a transfer. The only banks that do not charge for this service are Banco Azteca and Santander.

Regarding transfers through internet banking, the next day (CECOBAN), Citibanamex, BBVA and Banco del Bajío charge 3 pesos. None of the mentioned banks charge a commission or fee for same-day transfers from mobile banking.

Finally, the Condusef said that the banks in which the legend “Not Applicable” is shown offer the service, but they do not consider it for commission collection. Now that you know this list, you can evaluate through which banks it is best for you to make your bank transfers.

