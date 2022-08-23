These are the songs that Jennifer Lopez dedicated to Ben Affleck

This Saturday, August 20, was the irrefutable proof that the love triumph. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck I know married in a luxurious ceremony surrounded by friends and family. After one of the couples plus admired of the world of show has announced that there will be a second opportunity, after being separated for almost 20 years, they have not stopped attracting the attention of everyone, who followed each chapter of this love story that had an end happy.

In 2002, the singer and the actor were about to get marrybut for things of destiny they decided break away and each one went their own way, rebuilding their lives with their respective partners of that time. However, in that time in which they were together they were always seen wasting love although they did not reach the altar, and even, JLo there was written songs dedicated a Ben.

Who said that second parts were not good?

The songs that Jennifer Lopez dedicated to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez’s album “This Is Me..Then” was released in 2002. It includes several songs of lovewhich according to the speculation of the fans and more observers, were dedicated to Ben and to the moment in which they were boyfriends with Affleck.

This album contains several hits such as “Jenny from the Block”, “All I Have”, “Baby I Love U” and “I’m Glad”. Even, due to being one of the most popular at that time, Jennifer Lopez ranked second on the Billboard Hot 100, selling more than 6 million copies around the world.

In their first stage of boyfriends, Jennifer would have dedicated some songs to Ben.

“Baby I Love U” and “I’m Glad” were co-written by the “Bronx Diva”, so it is rumored that inspired in the engagement that he maintained at that time with Ben Affleckwhich by then had been nicknamed “bennifer” and the fans of the couple did not stop admiring them.

Even one of the songs on that album is called “Dear Bean”, and bean explicitly about the actor. “You are perfect. I just can’t control myself. It seems that I am addicted to the way you like to touch me”, can be heard in the song.

After a separation and 20 years later, life brought them back together and they finally had their well-deserved wedding. It should be remembered that last July 16 the couple traveled to Las Vegas to get married and after spending one day on their honeymoon with their children, this past weekend they decided to throw the house out the window and celebrate their love accordingly.