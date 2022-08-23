These are the shoes you should wear in autumn 2022

Next September 23 officially begins autumn and with it will come a long list of beauty and fashion trends that we have seen consolidate very strongly in recent weeks, especially in shoes, as they are the ones that will be modified the most over time. that we have been seeing since last spring. And it is that the change of season and season allows us to say goodbye to the sandals for the hottest days and start adopting designs designed to look perfect even with the inconveniences of the rain.

Fashionistas, celebrities, influencers and even royals have begun adding fall trending shoes to their wardrobe staples. So far, in the looks that we have seen we find at least seven types of footwear that will help highlight any look and the best part is that they can be worn regardless of style, that is, they can be worn from casual outfits to the most elegant to go to the office.

So if this fall you want to impose fashion and show off the best trends, you should pay close attention to the footwear you will need, because just as platforms will remain the preferred ones to close the year, other models will also include flat soles, wide heels and thin are the great feeling.

espadrilles

Throughout the summer, Queen Letizia and her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, have shown that there is no better footwear than espadrilles to combine with all kinds of looks and the best part is that over the years they have made it clear that it is a type of shoe that can be worn at any time of the year, including the autumn-winter season. Something that you must take into account to look like a royal is that the models can vary from thick and flat soles to those with platforms.

ballerinas

This year the dancers began to have the strength that they did more than a decade ago and according to fashion experts, they cannot be missing during the last months of the year, especially if they are worn in all kinds of colors and designs. The best part is that there are no rules to use them and they can practically be used with any garment in your wardrobe, because as well as with dresses and skirts, you can achieve a unique image with jeans (except for skinny ones), overalls and wide pants. the result is very glamorous.

Waders

A few days ago we shared all the tips for wearing high boots with the right clothes and even some ideas of looks to go to the office and exude style like a fashion diva without this being a reason to lose elegance and seriousness in the image. . Of course, the recommendations and ideas did not come from nowhere, since it is another of the shoes that will be a trend in autumn 2022.

The best part is that you can stylize them according to your tastes, because just as tight-fitting or latex-type designs are the great sensation, this season we will also see boho high boots, for those who seek to achieve a more casual image. In fact, with the latter it is also possible to create elegant and sophisticated combinations.

texan boots

If there is someone who has given a lot to talk about this year for her looks, it is Dua Lipa, who has created the best looks, combinations and trends, and her name on this list is because for months she has been wearing Texan boots with all kinds of outfits and now, this footwear is already in all stores to create perfect combinations.

As we have told you on other occasions, it is a trend that can be worn with all the clothes you can imagine and, as if that were not enough, they can be worn in all colors. Although black and brown are the preferred shades, it is also easy to find them in blue, white, red and pink for those who are not afraid to experiment with their style.

Menorcan sandals

For those who love espadrilles, but are looking for a different design, Menorcan sandals are one of the best options to cause a sensation during the first weeks of autumn, just when the nostalgia for summer is still present. In addition, the Spanish royals, Leonor and Sofía, have dictated how to use them with boho dresses, a trend that will also continue strongly this season.

Like other types of footwear, they can be worn in all possible colors and even in two-tone designs. So don’t hesitate to have more than one pair of these shoes in your wardrobe to cause sensation, our recommendation is to bet on those metallic tones such as gold or silver that combine perfectly with the warmth of autumn.

P

loafers

Every fall-winter season, loafers return as the perfect footwear to impose fashion and what has captivated fashion lovers is that they are ideal for any style, because just as they are the perfect shoes for an office look, they are also They can be worn with jeans, mini skirts, shorts, dresses and suits. Likewise, models like Hailey Bieber have made it clear that long white socks, as well as black stockings, are excellent accessories.

platforms

Whether in boots, loafers, tennis shoes or heels, platforms are here to stay for the rest of 2022 and proof of this is that autumn trends make them one of the favorites of the moment. Of course, we are not only talking about the ones we have seen since last year with Versace heels, because this year firms like Valentino put them in everyone’s sights with the most innovative designs.

In addition, they can be worn in colors such as black, flank and fuchsia, designs that we have seen in Anne Hathaway and Dua Lipa, to point out some of the celebrities who have given fashion lectures on how to wear this type of platform shoes.