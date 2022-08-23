These are the reasons that explain why the price of olive oil will continue to skyrocket

the price of oil rose in Spain by 56% between January 2021 and June 2022, a sharp increase in prices as a result of the escalation of food raw materials. At first, this increase was observed above all in sunflower oil, but lately it has also been seen in olive oil, liquid gold for the Spanish, whose price continues to increase. And it is that the olive oil sector continues to be influenced by the great drought that is devastating many olive-growing areas. A damage aggravated by repeated heat waves. Also, the rise is expected to continue, because? even when?

Olive oil will continue to get more expensive.

How much has the rise been?

The so-called ‘liquid gold’ has never been so close to it. In the last weeks, the price of olive oil has shot up to exceed the barrier of six euros in certain brands for extra virgin quality. It is already practically impossible to buy a liter bottle in any supermarket chain for less than 4.50 euros, while the offers are conspicuous by their absence. For example, data from the Andalusian Government’s Prices and Markets Observatory show the evolution of prices at origin. Last year on these dates, extra virgin was sold at €3.27/kg, 9% less, while virgin has risen in price by 11% (the previous year it was sold at €3.15/tn) .

The motives

The increased temperatures and drought They seem to be the reason why in Spain, world leader in the production of olive oil, consecutively weaker harvests are being produced. In addition, there is a high risk of lethal pests, which can devastate more than a million olive trees. A constant threat in our country, where several cases have already been detected, especially in the Balearic Islands. To these extremely high temperatures and the drought, the east wind is being added which, in some territories, is causing high water stress in the tree and the consequent plant withering. This panorama is mainly affecting rainfed crops, but it is also taking its toll on some irrigation systems, because the available water is not enough to cover all the needs of the farms. All these reasons cause that forecasts are not good and there is a lot of speculation in the sector. The purchases do not stop due to the fear that the stocks will be scarce.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the situation is not the same in all the regions of Spain. In Jaén, one of the areas with the highest production in the country, a drop in production is expected that could reach 50% compared to the previous campaign. While in other areas, such as Malaga, the fall will not be as important because spring was rainier.

This situation does not only affect Spain, as it is not the only country in which olive production will drop. Specifically, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates a world production of olive oil for the 2022-2023 campaign to be 2.82 million tons, which represents a decrease of 14.3% compared to the campaign previous. A situation that can fully affect all members of the European Union, as it is still the largest producer, with 70% of the world’s olive groves.

The other side of the coin

