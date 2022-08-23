The WWE staff would be very satisfied with the latest changes

WWE continues in the process of transition after the departure of Vince McMahon and the arrival of a new administration, led by Stephanie McMahon Y Nick Khan as co-CEOs of the company and Triple as the new creative chief. These adjustments have led to a series of changes that are still taking place today.

Meanwhile, and just a month after these names took up their new positions, the response within the company could not have been more positive. In this sense, PWInsider has reported that “the old feeling in the company has quickly faded, replaced in its place by a renewed hope and pride for those who work in it“.



One of the departments where change has been described as “night and day” is production, where the new regime is running things differently than Vince McMahon did. In this regard, several sources indicated that there is no longer anyone who yells at the production truck or the announcers.

It is known by all that McMahon was excessively harsh (verbally speaking) with the production of his programming. The media recalls the case of Mike Foleywho stepped down as a commentator on SmackDown because he didn’t like being yelled at by McMahon through his headset.

Meanwhile, several sources indicated that Mondays and Fridays are no longer seen as the worst days of work by people who work in WWE television production. Instead, the department has begun to settle into a new situation where “everyone has stopped coming in and out expecting some kind of PTSD to walk them home the day after Raw airs and SmackDown”.



Pwinsider He went on to point out that the entire production department (anchors, cameras, producers, directors, etc.) has been very happy in recent weeks. A source said he was finally able to “feel like it’s fun to work here.” Thanks to that, greater fluidity and commitment have been achieved in all areas and greater camaraderie in the department.

Finally, the outlet indicates that those who wanted to leave the company a few months ago have reconsidered that decision due to the new circumstanceswith which they are happy, and because they hope that this “honeymoon feeling” that the new regime has brought with it will continue over time.

