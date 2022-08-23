The turbulence of Juan Manuel Santos on the flight from Toronto to Bogotá

The former president recalled the event in a funny way and uploaded a meme in which he compared the event with the story of the movie “La terminal” (2004). Photo: Twitter

Just like Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), in the movie The Terminal (2004), the former president Juan Manuel Santos was stuck for a few hours in an airport Toronto (Canada), after being unable to board a flight to Bogota in June this year.

That’s how he told it Hector Abad Faciolince in your column today for The viewerwhere, according to the writer, a former president (without saying his name) could not board the airline flight Avianca. “To avoid this type of prejudice, I am going to tell a miracle without telling you the saint,” he said in his text.

In front of the column, speculation began about the character who had the incident with Avianca and Air Canada and, everything indicated that it was Santos, who this afternoon confirmed that he was indeed the protagonist of the event.

“At the time of boarding they are informed that they cannot enter the plane. When the citizen and his wife try to ask for explanations, they are given none. They simply repeat that they cannot board. What’s more, they ask them to leave, that they get in the way,” Faciolince said in the column.

The information caused all kinds of reactions, including that of the former president Santos, who pointed out that the incident is “old data. It’s not worth reviving. The important thing is that what happened to us does not happen to any passenger”.

The incident with Avianca and Air Canada is old. It’s not worth reviving. The important thing is that no passenger suffers what happened to us. pic.twitter.com/ewCip9uNmP – Juan Manuel Santos (@JuanManSantos) August 22, 2022

For its part, Avianca contradicted what Faciolince stated and assured that Santos was not denied boarding, but that “there was a delay with his Air Canada flight, which affected the connection they had with our flight,” for so the reaccommodation was made on a later flight and the cost of the additional tickets was reimbursed.

Regarding incidents in boarding, through a bill, the representative Hernan Cadavid, of the Democratic Center, seeks to regulate and put an end to abuses against unjustified waiting times, delays and cancellations of flights. “We are going to put a stop to the critical situation regarding air transport users in Colombia,” said the congressman.