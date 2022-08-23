The success of ‘Fast & Furious’ makes the residents of a neighborhood in Los Angeles sing

Fast & Furious Xthe film that will put an end to this action saga starring Vin Diesel, is currently shooting in Los Angeles. The production team has relocated part of the plot in some of the mythical locations of the franchise, such as the neighborhood Angelino Heights of this city, where the scene of the house of Dominic Toretto. However, despite having Hollywood stars hanging around, the residents of the area are not at all happy with the recordings.

Promotional poster for ‘Fast & Furious 9’ (courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Since the premiere in 2001 of the first Fast&Furious, many fans have come to Angelino Heights to admire this renowned location. But not precisely to take photos, as any good tourist would do, but to drive around with their cars at high speeds and even organize street races, which is not pleasant at all for the people who live in the surroundings. For this reason, before the return of the recordings to the neighborhood, the neighbors have organized a protest to make their discontent clear to Universal Pictures, producer of the saga.

“If the recording is allowed to continue in Angelino Heights we will hold a huge protest and invite many reporters and news cameras to record us protesting this filming all day and night.”reads an email picked up by Variety that was sent by a resident to Los Angeles City Hall. “We are holding this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street runners in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing that their movies started and continue to promote”.

And it is that beyond the noise and the chaos that Fast&Furious has brought to their neighborhood, they accuse the studio of being insensitive to the multiple accidents and hit-and-runs that plague the city and the entire United States due to reckless driving and speeding. According to data, traffic deaths increased 21% in the first three months of 2022 compared to 2020. In addition, according to the testimonies collected Variety of some neighbors, people who come to Angelino Heights attracted by Fast&Furious they tend to violent attitudes that increase the tranquility of the area.

“In the middle of the day, I was trying to work in my office, someone was driving around making all kinds of noise with their car, and I went out and yelled, ‘Would you do this in front of your grandmother’s house?’ And she says, ‘What did you tell me?’ And he pulls out a gun and points it at me.”says an anonymous resident. “I was standing on my porch and he is on the opposite side of the street. So he didn’t fear for my life. But every time someone pulls out a gun, it’s serious.”

For this reason, perhaps Universal itself should consider a change of location, since we are not talking about specific events or simple anecdotes without any danger. And in this sense, the residents of Angelino Heights have every reason in the world, because it is no longer just that their neighborhood turns into chaos, but it puts their safety at risk.

Ideally, in order to avoid mishaps and displace fans from Fast&Furious far from recklessness, it would be gestating a change of the residence of Dominc Toretto to a fictitious place that does not refer to any real locationthus avoiding any inconvenience. Of course, this would require a profound change in the script of Fast & Furious X and preparing the location in a studio, which, at this point, with filming already underway and all the resources and permits on the agenda, is going to be complicated.

However, it might be an extra payment that contributes to improving the image of Universal Pictures and the team of Fast&Furious. At the end of the day, it would demonstrate his commitment to citizen security and it would be a clear condemnation of these attitudes that many extreme fans try to bring from the film to the real world.

