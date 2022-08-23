The sexist insults to the ‘new girlfriend’ that Iker Casillas has presented through the networks

Related news

Iker Casillas is 41 years old., but according to a good handful of macho tweeters he shouldn’t have a girlfriend his age, much less a few years older than him. This is the idea that emerges after reading dozens of comments criticizing the woman with whom the former soccer player has posed in his networks giving rise to all sorts of theories. The most widespread is that it is her new partner, but the machirulos have also made her her mother and even her grandmother. Seeing is believing.

At a time when Piqué, at 35, is applauded for dating a 23-year-old woman without most men questioning the age difference, Casillas is being judged for posing with Olgaas it is called, while he is spending the summer holidays in Navalacruz, the town of Avila with just over 200 inhabitants where he has been since childhood. “Total love! Let’s continue on this path of life together!”has been written by the former star goalkeeper of Real Madrid.

Also, added tags like “beautiful life, slow road but with a fan and fresh mountain air”. She shared the image on Instagram this Tuesday and it didn’t take long for her to get involved on social networks until she turned Casillas’ name into trending topic. Already in the comments at the bottom of the photo you begin to read all kinds of sexist criticism, related to the age that Olga presupposes:

But the bulk of the criticism has come, of course, from Twitter. It has been there that Olga has been completely depersonalized to turn her into an object, in this case an antiquarian, that Casillas would have chosen for her collection. These are some of the unfortunate comments that have embarrassed so many other people on the social network:

As the saying goes “Today for teen, tomorrow for milf”. It’s already tomorrow. — ۞ Fran ۞ (@Juglarito) August 23, 2022

In my opinion, this “Milf” has passed the cooking time and is already a grandmother — ℜ𝔢𝔞𝔩 𝔄𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔳𝔞𝔰 (@ArrivasHugo) August 23, 2022

I piqued in reverse xD — ÍÑIGO (@Inigoo1202) August 23, 2022

Good old Iker is going to turn purple with lentils. Iron overdose. — unseen (@unseen) August 23, 2022

He’s looking for the lady’s inheritance. – Mr. Eko (@Mr_Eko_Eko) August 23, 2022

They are looking for older ones so that they can palm fast and thus donate their hearts – Achilles Castro (@panoramixcuarta) August 23, 2022

Ostias often dinosaur – Paco Jones (@PacoJonazos_) August 23, 2022

Iker Casillas is the guy who told you through the microphone of Modern Warfare 2 that he had banged your mother (and it was true). – Bunny (@BunnyMalito) August 23, 2022

The transformation of Casillas into your uncle Enrique the divorcee is already at 85%. pic.twitter.com/QaIhe83lc8 — Antonio (@mwepu_ilunga) August 23, 2022

In addition, as if that were not enough, as revealed vanity, Olga is not Iker Casillas’s partner, but a lifelong friend. Her full name is Olga Esteban Lorenzo and she has probably lent herself to this trolling that the former soccer player has done to us without calculating very well what she was exposed to. If it had been true, yes, she would have been her first official girlfriend after her divorce from Sara Carbonero since the rumors of her with Rocío Osorno stayed at that. In any case, I wish more guys like Macron, Hugh Jackman or Keanu Reeves who are paired without complexes with women who look or are older than them.

Follow the topics that interest you